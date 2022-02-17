Mecklenburg hosting Mr.Crappie $75K Qualifier May 13 & 14

CLARKSVILLE, VA – Mecklenburg County to Host the Mr.Crappie $75,000 Invitational Qualifier May 13-14, 2022 on Kerr Lake, also known as Buggs Island Lake. The Mr.Crappie Invitational qualifier allows crappie teams from all over the USA to come and compete for an opportunity to fish in the world’s richest crappie tournament, the Mr.Crappie $300,000 Invitational on Table Rock Lake October 20-22, 2022 in Branson, Missouri.
Over the past three years, the Mr.Crappie Invitational has raised the bar for all crappie tournament anglers across the country. Who would have ever thought of crappie anglers winning $100,000? and the Invitational Qualifier allows the crappie tournament anglers to punch their ticket to the Big Show in October. Kerr Lake is among the top 10 best crappie fisheries on the east coast. We have heard some fish tales about 4lb crappie coming out of Kerr Lake.
Mecklenburg County Tourism Coordinator, Tina Morgan said, “I am very excited to be able to host one of only two qualifiers for the world’s richest crappie tournament in Clarksville: Virginia’s only lakeside town! This is the first time this tour has visited Kerr / Buggs Island Lake, but I know it won’t be the last; there’s some great crappie fishing in store for these anglers and we can’t wait to show them our little piece of paradise and all that Mecklenburg County has to offer. As we like to say here, you’ll find More of What Matters in Mecklenburg and we’re ready to demonstrate that to our new fishing friends.”
On May 13-14, 2022 Mr.Crappie’s $75,000 Invitational Qualifier weigh-ins will be held at Occoneechee State Park in Clarksville, Virginia. Crappie fanatics get ready for a week full of fun fishing on Kerr / Buggs Island Lake. You can plan your stay now at www.VisitMeckVa.com. We’ll Catch you There!
For more information email: info@crappieexpo.com
Wally Marshall (214) 683-4759