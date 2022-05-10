Three MCPS programs chosen for ‘Showcases for Success’

CHARLOTTESVILLE—The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) has released its 26th annual VSBA Showcases for Success directory, highlighting successful K-12 programs in Virginia’s public schools. The focus of the 2022 VSBA Showcases for Success is Virginia Public Schools: Setting the Precedent highlighting unique program offerings in Virginia’s public schools.
“In addition to highlighting some of the best practices taking place in Virginia’s schools, the VSBA Showcases for Success directory can serve as a starting point to develop similar programs in other school divisions,” said Gina G. Patterson, VSBA executive director, “It is important to highlight the innovative and top of the line programs that Virginia Public Schools have to offer, and the VSBA Showcases for Success directory illustrates that there are excellent programs and initiatives taking place in Virginia’s public schools.”
The directory is available on the VSBA web site at https://www.vsba.org/resources/initiatives/showcases-for-success/. A total of 64 programs from 32 school divisions from across Virginia were included this year.
Mecklenburg County Public Schools had three programs that were chosen for the showcase:
Mecklenburg County Public Schools: Robust Work-Based Learning Initiative
Mecklenburg County Public Schools’ dedication to improving career training opportunities for students and promoting academic achievement and success is evident through their new robust work-based learning program. The system employs a full-time work-based learning specialist to develop, promote, and grow the work-based learning program. The work-based learning program focuses on offering students opportunities to connect with professionals in all career pathways, gain skills and experience through hands-on learning opportunities, partner with professional mentors for guidance, and build career connections. Work-based learning experiences assist students in meeting Profile of a Graduate graduation mandates, gaining experience in his/her chosen career pathways, and possibly obtaining future employment. These experiences are offered through partnerships with approximately 60 businesses who serve as classroom speakers, internship partners, and student mentors. Students have the opportunity to participate in work-based learning programs within CTE classes through school-based enterprises, service learning, clinical experiences, internal internships, and cooperative education. Students may also participate in community work-based learning experiences as a result of partnerships with businesses and professional mentors. Potential positions are listed on the Hiring Pool page of the Work-Based Learning website as well as the Mentorship Program page. The work-based learning program is promoted to students through classroom visits by the Career & Work-Based Learning Specialist, on their website, and through flyers and brochures. In addition, students are spotlighted in an Intern Spotlight Series and these spotlights are published as Facebook posts and they are also listed on the WBL webpage. Business partners are spotlighted each Wednesday on Facebook through “Workforce Wednesday” posts.
Contact Information: Natalie Coronas, Career and Work Based Learning Specialist, ncoronas@mcpsweb.org, 434-738-6111
Mecklenburg County Public Schools: MCPS Google Certified Educator Initiative
The Mecklenburg County Public School Instruction & Technology Department expanded its professional development by cultivating Google Certified Educators throughout our Division. The Google Certification program is designed to encourage teachers to demonstrate their proficiency in using Google for Education tools and to enhance their productivity as well as their student’s productivity. The Instructional Technology Resource Teachers created a course in Canvas for teachers to complete at their own pace, as well as offered in-person training during the summer of 2021. To date, 310 Level 1 Google Certified Educator exam assessments have been taken by MCPS certified staff, with a pass rate of seventy-four percent. In addition, several staff members have passed and/or are currently working towards the Level 2 Certification. With this initiative in place, the teachers and staff have a better understanding of how to meaningfully use technology in the classroom and facilitate and inspire students’ learning and creativity. Contact Information: Chrystal Elmore, ITRT, celmore@mcpsweb.org, 434-738-6111.
Mecklenburg County Public Schools: Flexible, Student-Relevant English Curriculum
The Mecklenburg County Public Schools English team is developing a new concept-based curriculum for students. The restructuring of the English curriculum focuses on current standards of learning, but offers a comprehensive study of one single concept that is relevant to students’ lives and development. There are many advantages of this curriculum for both students and teachers. It allows for student and teacher choice regarding which texts are used to cover a unit, literacy skills that are integrated and used beyond the classroom, and assessments that are written to the concept, rather than the text. Rigor and relevance go hand-in-hand as students explore texts that propel them to new heights of learning, while keeping them grounded in the foundations of Virginia’s English curriculum framework. With this initiative, the English team of Mecklenburg County Public Schools hopes to offer a more flexible, teacher-friendly guide to helping our students achieve academic success.
Contact Information: Kim Richey, English Teacher, krichey@mcpsweb.org, 434-738-6111.