VCU Health CMH update due to new restrictions

For our patients — your safety is our top concern.
Because of the increase in positive COVID tests throughout our service area, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is tightening visitation guidelines for the hospital, the C.A.R.E. Building, Clarksville Primary Care Center and Chase City Primary Care Center effective Friday, November 13, 2020.
“We are taking these necessary precautions to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Scott Burnette, CEO at VCU Health CMH.
He continued, “We are asking people to continue to practice physical distancing – as in do not interact with others closely unless absolutely necessary. It is recommended that people keep at least six feet of distance from others to provide additional safeguards against the Corona (COVID) virus. Washing your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds is also vital in combating the virus.”
Burnette said many precautions have been implemented to make sure VCU Health CMH is doing everything possible to confront the challenges the Corona virus presents. Following is a list of restrictions, all done to help prevent the spread of the virus.
- All visitors must be screened and provided an armband or badge.
- All visitors must be masked at all times.
- Visitors must comply with physical distancing guidelines in all common areas.
- To avoid overcrowded lobby waiting areas, visitors are encouraged to remain in their vehicle except when they are visiting a patient.
- All visitors are required to use hand sanitizer upon entering the facility and frequently during their stay.
- If patient clinical needs dictate no visitors (i.e. chemotherapy), visitors are encouraged to remain in their vehicle. Visitors must maintain appropriate physical distancing in all waiting areas.
For Inpatients at CMH:
- Visiting hours remain 8 AM until 8 PM
- Non-COVID patients are allowed 1 visitor per day.
- A visitor will be allowed to leave the premises and re-enter the same day provided they have a hospital visitor badge on with the current date. They will not have to be rescreened.
- If a visitor re-enters the same day without a hospital visitor badge, they will have to be rescreened.
- Front lobby personnel are required to ask visitors, who are leaving, if they plan to return. If they do not, the hospital visitor badge will be removed.
- Surgery patients may be accompanied by 1 adult companion.
- Pediatric Surgery patients should be accompanied by 1 Parent/POA/Guardian.
- Pediatric patients - 1 adult visitor (18 yrs. or older) at a time, allowing one to spend the night. Parent/POA/Guardian made trade off. No more than two visitors per day.
- Labor & Delivery – 2 adult visitors (18 yrs. or older) at a time, allowing one to spend the night. No more than two visitors per day.
For outpatients being seen in the hospital, C.A.R.E. Building, Chase City Primary Care Center and Clarksville Primary Care Center
- Only patients may enter the hospital, C.A.R.E. Building, Chase City Primary Care and Clarksville Primary Care, except for patients needing assistance, who may be accompanied by 1 adult companion.
- Patients 18 and under may be accompanied by 1 adult. All patients and companions must wear a mask.
For the Emergency Department at VCU Health CMH:
- Only patients may enter the Emergency Department, except for patients needing assistance, who may be accompanied by 1 adult companion.
- Pediatric patients are allowed 1 adult companion. Parent/POA/Guardian made trade off.
- Exceptions to the visitation rules for specific incidents will be in accordance with ED policy or permission from the Administrative Representative.
The Hundley Center
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has taken action to aggressively respond to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). In order to comply with CMS mandates, nursing homes nationwide implemented restrictions and The Hundley Center at VCU Health CMH complied by suspending all visitation. That visitor restriction remains in place. Residents have access to a private phone in their rooms. To reach a resident, please dial (434) 584, followed by the number 4 and the three digits of the resident’s room number. Our goal of protecting the health of each resident is of the utmost importance during this unprecedented situation.