Armed man dies in officer-involved shooting at Walmart

The Virginia State Police investigation remains ongoing into Thursday night's shooting that involved a South Hill Police Officer at Walmart.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, in a parking lot of the Walmart located on Furr Street in the town limits. An anonymous tip was called in about a wanted subject being seen in the parking lot.
A South Hill police officer located the male subject seated in the driver's seat of a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked off to the side of the parking lot. As the officer approached the driver's side, a shot rang out from inside the pickup. The officer returned fire. A handgun was recovered from inside the pickup truck.
Steven B. Matze, 44, of Saxe, Va., died at the scene. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning stating that Matze was believed to be armed and dangerous. A source says that Matze allegedly told his family that he would not be returning when he left.
The officer involved was not injured.
At the request of South Hill Police Chief Stuart Bowen, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office is conducting the ongoing investigation.