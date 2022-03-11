Governor Youngkin releases updated COVID Action Plan

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin updated Virginia's COVID-19 Action Plan March 1 to continue the Commonwealth's commitment to providing additional vaccine events throughout the Commonwealth, grant flexibilities to health care workers and facilities, and his commitment to chart a path to normalcy.
“As we have learned to live with the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years, we know that we can protect lives and livelihoods,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With increased immunity to omicron, and a decline in cases and hospitalizations, now is the time to chart a path to normalcy. My updated COVID-19 Action Plan and Executive Order 16 are a path forward for all Virginians that addresses the current needs for flexibility, continually encourages individuals to get the vaccine, and allows individuals to make decisions regarding their own health."
Governor Youngkin also recently issued Executive Order 16, which extended emergency flexibilities and added provisions for assisted living facilities.
To read a full copy of the Updated COVID-19 Action Plan, visit the Virginia Governor’s website at https://www.governor.virginia.gov/.
Below are some of the details:
“Governor Youngkin is devoting additional resources and efforts to encouraging the nearly 1.6 million Virginians who are still unvaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster. We have focused on facts and science to empower Virginians with choices, not mandates. Data shows that people vaccinated from COVID-19 are significantly less likely to be hospitalized than those who are not. Governor Youngkin’s actions include:
Working with local community experts and “trusted voices,” especially in disproportionately unvaccinated communities to ensure that the messages are appropriate and fact-based. Governor Youngkin has spoken about this frequently and recently released video and audio PSAs encouraging individuals to get vaccinated.
Governor Youngkin and Secretary Littel hosted round table discussions about COVID-19 vaccination with community leaders in Southwest and Central Virginia. In Petersburg, he was joined by the First Lady and the Acting Commissioner of Health.
Additionally, the following initiatives are underway:
The Virginia Department of Health conducted research about marketing messages that resonate with Virginians who have not yet received the vaccine. Earlier this month, they produced a video series highlighting the stories of rural Virginians and other target demographics who advocate for the vaccine in their communities and are sharing those videos in communities across the Commonwealth.
Launched Vaccine Communications on Hesitancy Education Workgroup (VCHEW) to identify barriers and solutions in populations with lower vaccination rates.
Partnered with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to promote testing, vaccination and address vaccine hesitancy in Black young adults and their surrounding communities.
Partnered with faith-based organizations throughout the Commonwealth to promote vaccination and address vaccine hesitancy in surrounding communities.
Supported the development and launch of tele-town halls focused on providing schools and parents information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Engaging local health district representatives and pediatrician partners as subject matter experts to specifically address hesitations from parents of young children about COVID- 19 vaccines. So far, 17 health districts have expressed their interest in supporting tele-town halls for their school communities and event scheduling is underway.
Conducted school-based vaccination clinics in target areas to support access to the COVID-19 vaccine for children who do not have regular health care providers. These were done in collaboration between the VDOE, VDH, and local health districts.
Spanish language marketing campaigns to promote vaccination, boosters, pediatric vaccination, and other COVID-19 public health guidance, which parallel the concurrent English-language campaigns.
In collaboration with the Department of Medical Assistance Services and the Medicaid managed care organizations, working on incentive and other programs to identify unvaccinated populations and plan vaccination events and targeted communications to encourage vaccination and address vaccine hesitancy.
The original plan called for 120 COVID-19 vaccine events across the Commonwealth. As directed, the Secretary of Health and Human Resources and VDH deployed resources to significantly increase that number. Between January 20 and February 19, over 1,000 vaccine events occurred. There are 948 events planned through the end of April.
Additional Mobile Vaccine Units were deployed to rural communities. Since January 1, 2022, VDH has conducted 15 Pharmacy Clinics which focused in areas with low vaccination rates. There are more than 200 mobile events scheduled for first, second, and booster doses through March 2022 (e.g., schools, places of worship, partners).”