Five year old killed in ATV crash

At 8:24 p.m. on April 4, 2023, Virginia State Police responded to an ATV crash on private property in Lunenburg County. A 7-year-old male was operating a Suzuki King Quad ATV in the yard of a residence in the 2100 block of Poor House Rd. when it flipped.
Both the 7-year-old and a 5-year-old female passenger were thrown from the vehicle. The ATV came to rest on top of the female juvenile, who died at the scene. The 7-year-old male suffered minor injuries. Neither juvenile was wearing a helmet.
The crash is still under investigation, in consultation with the Lunenburg County Commonwealth's Attorney.