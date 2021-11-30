Lake Country Quilters Quilt show in April; Quilts needed

The Lake Country Quilters will host their Quilt Show on April 9, 2022 from 10a.m. to 4p.m. at the Clarksville Presbyterian Church at 502 Virginia Avenue in Clarksville, Virginia. They invite all quilters of all ages and levels to enter their favorite quilts or antique quilts. To request a registration entry form, send an email to lakecountryquilters@gmail.com.
A stunning colorful and scrappy quilt named “A Gathering of Rainbow”, measuring 83x97 inches, will also be on display at the show. Tickets are 1 for $2.00 or 3 for $5.00 and tickets are available for sale at the show or from any Guild Member. The winning ticket for the raffle quilt will be drawn at 3:30 pm that day, and the winner need not be present.
Net Proceeds from the Raffle quilt will be presented to Dolly Parton's Imagination Foundation.
To learn more about this wonderful program go to: www.imaginationlibrary.com.
The Lake Country Quilts meet every month on the 3rd Thursday at the Burnett Library and Learning center, 914 Virginia Ave, Clarksville, VA at 6p.m.- 7:30p.m.