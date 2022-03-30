South Hill man charged with Second Degree murder

Lamari Najek House, 22, of South Hill, has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the death James Crayton that occurred on November 1, 2020.
The shooting took place at 18664 Highway 1 during a Halloween party in which at least 6 people were injured. Crayton was pronounced dead at the scene.
House has been involved in multiple shootings, including one in Circle Drive and at Quick Stop #2, believed to be connected to this original incident.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public for the information and tips that they received during the investigation.
They were able to arrest House with assistance from the Southside Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, the South Hill Police Department, the Chase City Police Department, ATF, Virginia State Police, and the U.S. Marshall Service.
Anyone with further information about this case or any ongoing investigation in the county is asked to contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office or Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 877-676-8477