Southern Piedmont Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists upcoming programs

Wild About Nature
- Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9:00—10:00 a.m.
- Location: Dance It Out studio, 18742 US-1 La Crosse, VA 23950
Join Virginia Master Naturalists Sidney and Alicia in exploring all the great things nature has to offer! Program will be outdoors unless it’s rainy. Wild About Nature is a recurring event on the second Saturday of each month. Free for ages 8 and up! For more information, contact Alicia at (434) 757-1029.
How to Become a Virginia Master Naturalist
- Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Location: Makers Market, 100 Danville Street, South Hill, VA
Are you a lifelong learner interested in nature, conservation, and stewardship of our natural resources? If so, the Southern Piedmont chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists (VMN) invites you to join us! Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists, and stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands. The process of becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist begins with enrolling in a basic training course and completing a volunteer service project. This is an information session about the VMN program and the Southern Piedmont Chapter’s 2023 certification course, which begins in March. Learn more about our Southern Piedmont chapter and how to apply for the training. If you're ready to apply right now, applications are being accepted at: http://bttr.im/2c4ei
Wood Duck Box Volunteer Day
- Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 9:00-11:00 a.m.
- Location: (36.632240 N; -78.628650) Heading West on Hwy 58, take a right onto State Route 730/Bull Road in the Buffalo Junction area.
Learn about the wood duck box program and what Kerr Reservoir Rangers do to maintain them! Recommend wearing closed-toe, water proof shoes. Gloves and other tools provided. This program is provided by the Questions call the John H. Kerr Dam & Reservoir. Please direct questions to the Visitor Assistance Center at (434) 738-6143.
Virginia Bears 101
- Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Location: South Boston Library, 509 Broad St, South Boston, VA
Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists will host guest speaker and Katie Martin for a fascinating program on Virginia’s native bear population. Katie is a Deer, Bear, and Turkey Biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. She studies bears and helps rehabilitate/release orphaned bears back to the wild. Learn all about bears in Virginia and get all your questions answered. Contact for more information is: southside.naturalists@gmail.com or call (703) 942-6321.
How to Become a Virginia Master Naturalist
- Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10:00-11:30 a.m.
- Location: Burnett Library, 914 Virginia Ave, Clarksville, VA
Munford Trail Volunteer Days
- Thursday, January 25 and 26, 2023 from 9:00-Noon. Join us for all or part of the morning, either or both days—your help is appreciated for all or part of this important project. (Rain dates will be February 9th and 10th.)
- Location: Meet at the entrance to the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area, located at the end of Greenwood Road/State Route 823 in Boydton.
Join Kerr Reservoir Rangers and Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists to help clear debris and re-blaze the trail loop that connects the Revolutionary War era cemetery to the main Munford Trail, which is a scenic trek through the Wildlife Management Area. Helping hands are needed, and you will be rewarded by beautiful views of the lake and winter woods. Gear and tools will be provided, but please come with sturdy footwear and gloves. Please direct questions to the Visitor Assistance Center at (434) 738-6143.
Wild About Nature
- Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 9:00—10:00 a.m.
- Location: Dance It Out studio, 18742 US-1 La Crosse, VA 23950
