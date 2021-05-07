Starting Monday, May 10, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Lucinda’s Dirt Road (Route 710) between Mineral Springs Road (Route 711) and Palmer Springs Road (Route 712) in Mecklenburg for bridge repairs. Weather permitting, work will be complete in early July.
The following detour will be in place:
- Eastbound Lucinda’s Dirt Rd. (Rt. 710) –Take Mineral Springs Rd. (Rt. 711) south to Palmer Springs Rd. (Rt. 712) east back to Lucinda’s Dirt Rd.
- Westbound Lucinda’s Dirt Rd. (Rt. 710) –Take Palmer Springs Rd. (Rt. 712) west to Mineral Springs Rd. (Rt. 711) north back to Lucinda’s Dirt Rd.
Local traffic will be able to access property during the closure.
Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.