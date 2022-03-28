South Hill Council approves salary increase for town police

The South Hill Town Council enjoyed a light agenda at the regular monthly meeting held Monday night at Town Hall.
Town Manager Kim Callis talked about the increasing challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified police officers.
“So that our pay scale is competitive with surrounding communities, Chief Bowen has requested, and staff is recommending, that we increase the pay scale for officers up to and including the rank of Lieutenant.”
Starting salaries would increase from $40,000 per year to $44,000 for non-certified officers and from $40,000 to $46,000 for certified officers. Those that are non-certified could see an increase to $46,000 upon the completion of training and education.
“So to be equitable and competitive with surrounding agencies we are recommending that our current officer salaries be increased by $6,000 per year, bringing them to that $46,000 per year.”
The cost of the increases for the remainder of this Fiscal Year is projected to be just over $38,000, which can be absorbed in this year’s budget with out an additional appropriation, according to Callis.
The Council unanimously approved the increase in police officer salaries.
Joseph Taylor, on behalf of the Police Committee, requested the Council amend the Town Code and employee handbook to allow officers to drive their patrol vehicle from a current distance of a 10-mile maximum to a distance of 35-mile maximum. The Council unanimously approved the request.
The Town received a request from Microsoft to vacate an unimproved section of Tunstall Road, adjacent to Hillcrest Industrial Park near the Route 138 intersection.
The Town was required to adopt an ordinance vacating the right of way to Microsoft. The corporation would also be required to pay all expenses related to the request to vacate.
“In this case Microsoft owns everything on each side of that extension,” said Callis.
After hearing no comment from the public, Gavin Honeycutt made the motion to approve the request. The motion carried unanimously.
The Southside Rescue Squad’s request to hold their annual bucket drive fundraiser on Saturday, May 28 from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. was granted by Council. Volunteers will be set up on West Danville Street, West Atlantic Street, North Mecklenburg Avenue, East Atlantic Street, and at the Boyd Auto/Walmart entrance.
The Town Council of South Hill declared the former water plant property surplus, advertised for a public hearing on the declaration, and then voted to dispose of the property.
The Town received two proposals; one from Lindsey and Mark for $15,500 and one from Eddie Callahan/Opie Farms for $15,120. Council voted to accept the proposal from the Warren’s for $15,500.