Council streamlines process for rezoning and conditional use applications

Beginning June’s Chase City Town Council meeting on a high note, Evette Wilmore stated, “I just wanted to say that I haven’t been here that long, but I’ve seen great improvements to this town, and I just wanted to come and say that I really love it. I turned down the street one day going to work and I saw the trees and the flags and it just looked like a lived in town. I wanted to say that y’all are doing a really good job.”
Later in the meeting, both Mayor Alden Fahringer and Councilman Marshall Whitaker praised how nice Main Street has looked with the trees blooming and American flags hanging from nearly every street light pole.
Moving directly on to old business, the Chase City Town Council voted unanimously to adopt into code consequences for those who fail to keep their property free of junk and debris. This update cites that failure to comply with a notice to remove said debris from the property within a seven day time period will constitute a violation. Town Manager Dusty Forbes will then be authorized to remove the debris from the premises, and bill the property owner for the expense. A failure to pay for the removal within a fifteen day period after being notified will constitute a lien against the property for the same amount.
The Council also adopted the proposed FY22 budget that was presented at last month’s meeting after revisions were made based on the Council’s input. No increases have been made to water, sewer, sewer escrow, the RD wastewater project, or to garbage rates. Similarly, there were no increases to tax rates, licenses or fees. The budget clocks in at $3,886,192, including $262,450 for the Endly Street pass-through grant and a contingency of $48,849 (an increase of $1,163 from last year).
Highlights of the FY22 Budget include:
- A 5% salary increase based on local comparisons
- A Health Insurance decrease
- New vehicle(s) for the Police Department totaling $24,000
- Christmas decorations and banners totaling $7,000
- New vehicle for the Street Department totaling $35,000
- Manholes included for $15,000
- Reduced dumpster box account by half due to inventory on hand
- Garbage salaries reflect more part-time wages vs full-time wages
- Included $12,500 for 1 mower and trailer for Public Works Department
- Included $8,000 for valve replacement
- Main Street Facade account is still included to offer an inventive program to keep Main Street business front looking nice
- Endly Street Fund increases both revenues and expenses to reflect the current Endly Street grant monies
A total breakdown of expenses can be found under the government tab on chasecity.org in the agenda packet for this month’s meeting.
A public hearing will be held on July 12, 2021 at 7p.m. for the alleyway abandonment beside 125 Virginia Avenue and Oakwood Avenue beside Michael and Rebecca White’s property. The alleyways are reportedly not being used.
A concern was brought forth later in the meeting regarding the untimely manner in which citizen requests for rezoning and conditional use permits are handled due to the current Town Code.
Currently, if an application for rezoning or for a conditional use permit is received by the Town, it must first be brought before the Council to refer to the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission then meets, makes a recommendation, and refers back to the Council to set up a public hearing as in the case of the alleyway abandonment on the White’s property. After the Council sets a public hearing, the matter is brought back to the Planning Commission to make a final recommendation. Lastly, the matter is brought back in front of the Council for a final decision.
To streamline the process the Council approved the following changes:
- Upon receipt of an application for rezoning or a conditional use permit, the Council will forward the matter to the Planning Commission for review.
- The Planning Commission will make a recommendation and ask the Council to set a public hearing date.
- The Council will set a public hearing date for the matter.
- Finally, at the public hearing the Council will immediately vote on the matter if there are no objections. If citizen concerns or objections are raised during the public hearing, the matter will be sent back to the Planning Commission for further review.
A first reading allowing businesses to display merchandise or put items on the sidewalk in front of a business was also approved. If approved as is, businesses will be allowed to display at most three items in front of their property. Sidewalks may not be obstructed, as to allow pedestrian traffic to continue. If a business would like to place tables and chairs in front of their property, they must first obtain a special permit from the Town Manager. Additionally, no one may conduct a public meeting or deliver an address on or near any street or sidewalk without first obtaining a permit from the Town Manager, as it could cause a congregation which would then block the sidewalk or street.
Preceding Dusty Forbes Town Manager report, Councilwoman Michelle Wilson asked if changing the monthly meeting time had been looked into further. Dusty Forbes shared that he’d looked into the possibility of conducting an official survey, but backed off when he realized it would cost about a thousand dollars to conduct. He mentioned the possibility of doing an “unofficial” survey via Facebook to see what recommendations citizens have in mind.
He stated, “I know that won’t reach everybody, but we could do that and maybe put it in the newspaper for a week or two and ask for input back by a certain date and see if we can do that…We’ll try and get that out by the first of July…hopefully have the answer date prior to our next Town Council meeting.”
In other news, local artist Sarah Inge will be painting a mural on the Community Park Building in the coming week.