Local police investigate false active shooter threat at SH Elem

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, the South Hill Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, and Virginia State Police responded to South Hill Elementary School for an active shooter threat.
According to Superintendent Paul Nichols, the threat was called in to the Sheriff's Office. "We have security protocols set up at each building and were fully aware that there was no one in the building that was a threat. The police communicated the threat to the office secretary and the administration promptly locked down the building.”
At the Monday night School Board meeting, Nichols said that he later learned that this was an active threat that was not just aimed at Mecklenburg County but also Greensville County and a number of schools in Tidewater, Lynchburg, and other locations throughout Virginia.
Nichols said that instruction continued in the classroom with students and staff safe while the local and county police patrolled the outside of the building to be sure there was no threat.
“Our response was, I think, very strong. We had our safety features in place at the school, we had our cameras on the whole time, we had our doors locked the whole time, we knew that there were no outsiders in our building at all. We did a general lock down as soon as we learned about it. The police showed up an kept everyone in school and no one was accepted inside while the police did a thorough investigation outside.”
Parents have been notified and will continue to be notified if “something like this comes up”.
“I’m very pleased with the safety procedures that we have in place and that we were able to keep the school going,” said Nichols.
There was no threat for any other public school in Mecklenburg. However, LaCrosse Elementary also performed a similar lockdown of the outside premises.