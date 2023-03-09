House facing murder and racketeering charges, 29 more indicted in Feb.

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 30 individuals in February. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Lamari House of South Hill is charged with first and second degree murder in the 2020 death of James Crayton, murder in capitol felony, murder by a mob, malicious wounding by a mob, malicious wounding resulting in a victim injury, shooting in commission of felony, participating in a criminal act with a gang, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of selling/ reselling a schedule I or II, two counts of distribution of a schedule I or II drug, two counts of obtaining funds under false pretenses, participating in racketeering through an employment enterprise, purchasing with racketeering funds equally less than $10,000, and maintaining property from racketeering.
Cody Propst of Brodnax is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding law enforcement, and felony DUI.
Wallace Jackson of LaCrosse is charged with malicious wounding and stealing property with the intent to sell.
Darryl Lucy of Alberta is charged with felony possession of a weapon and ammo (not a gun) and robbery with a weapon.
Rebecca Edwards of South Hill is charged with two counts of obtaining a credit card number without larceny.
Jaquan Cypress of South Hill is charged with felony possession of more than one ounce of marijuana with the intent to distribute an eluding a signal from law enforcement.
Jonathan Waller of Java is charged with felony DWI and driving after forfeiting a license.
Jesse Lowery, IV of Henderson, NC is charged with the attempted second-degree murder of Michael Morris, malicious wounding resulting in victim injury, nonviolent possession of a firearm, and two counts of use of a firearm.
Cynthia Crowder of Bracey is charged with four counts of forgery.
Vincent Cage of Durham, NC is charged with felony rape and sodomy of a helpless victim.
Ladonte Sturdivant is charged with the murder of Kendra Wilson and grand theft auto.
Darren Chrisley of Chase City is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Charles Jones of Skipwith is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Danielle Johnston of Richmond is charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug.
James Farmer of Chase City is charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug.
Thomas Person of Emporia is charged with felony possession of a firearm having been previously convicted.
Gerald Bennett of Philadelphia, PA is charged with eluding law enforcement.
Cody White of Chase City is charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug.
Dezachtre Goode is charged with felony possession of cocaine.
Antonio Gunn of Woodbridge is charged with feloniously obtaining credit card information with no larceny.
Charles Harris of Red Oak is charged with felony possession of a schedule I or II drug having been previously convicted on similar charges.
Christopher Michael of Brodnax is charged with providing a false statement on a criminal consent form.
Amilleo Reigns is charged with feloniously accidentally kill Ihsaan Thomas while in the prosecution of a felony.
William Shelton of Keysville is charged with felony possession of a schedule I or II drug.
Dwight Tucker of Red Oak is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Christel Hargrove of Clarksville is charged with malicious wounding while participating in a mob.
Wayne Wayland of Victoria is charged with making a threat to exploit money.
Knokyessi Williams of South Hill is charged with felony strangulation.
Austin Carver of Semora, NC is charged with felony abduction by force.
William Goode, Jr. of South Hill is charged with felony eluding law enforcement.