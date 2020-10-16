VCU Health CMH Welcomes New Board Member

Joining the CMH Board of Directors is Mike Rowe. Mr. Rowe has been in banking for more than 40 years and is currently the Vice President at BCC Mortgage Solutions. He received a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Longwood University and also attended the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia. Mr. Rowe is the Treasurer of the local Theatre, Clarksville Community Players, Inc. and is also a member of the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce. He is originally from Halifax County and has been a resident of Clarksville for the past 21 years.