Clarksville Chamber receives Virginia Tourism Recovery Grant

Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP), designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.
More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through this program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the VTC grants. The grants will ultimately impact 483 statewide tourism entities.
Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce will use the VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds to our “Drivin’ and Jivin’ Weekend Tours” We plan to kick off our Drive and Jive Weekend Tours in early April through October. Promoting weekend getaways to all our featured events each month. Also, promoting… Share What You Love: “Together We Find Our Love for Clarksville” This photo contest will start in early January 2021 to encourage people to share with us photos that they have captured doing fun filled activities.
“We are thrilled to be awarded this grant and look forward to promoting the Drive & Jive events Clarksville in 2021” Sheila Cuykendall, Executive Director.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia. As the Commonwealth slowly reopens for business, VTC offered these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Tourism is a crucial section of the Virginia economy and when we invest in this industry, we support local job creation and drive regional economic growth, which is desperately needed now due to the pandemic,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “These funds give localities and businesses access to critical marketing resources that will help bring more travelers to our Commonwealth, increase visitor spending, and grow demand for Virginia products.”
Tourism is one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Mecklenburg County spending more than$152 million in 2019, supporting 1500 work opportunities and Contributing $1.8 billion local and state tax revenue. The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses. A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.
The Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization representing the interests of member companies throughout the Lake Country Area. Its mission is to enhance small-town atmosphere while promoting economic growth without compromising our natural resources. We are also, the host of many of tourism driving events in our town.
About Virginia Tourism Corporation
Virginia Tourism Corporation is the state agency charged with marketing the Commonwealth as a premier travel and film destination. In 2019, visitors to Virginia spent $27 billion, which supported 237,000 work opportunities and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes. To learn more, visit virginia.org