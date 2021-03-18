Mecklenburg County Deeds through January 2021

Mario Andaverde to Roger A. Jacqulin, Sr., Lot 26 Section O Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $29,000.
Martha R. Angel to Donald R. Lee, Lot Town of Clarksville for $100,000.
James H. Baggerly to Albert A. Dudley, Jr., 0.25 AC Boydton District for $185,000.
William Jackson Baynes, Jr. to Thomas E. Cabaniss, 0.50 AC Town of Clarksville for $260,000.
Andre Bennett to Mecklenburg County Virginia, 0.43 AC Boydton District for $5,000.
Jenna Bigley to Travon L. Smith, Parcel South Hill District for $145,000.
Curtis R. Bowers to Anita Lynn Etheridge, Lots 29-31 A T Rennie’s Town of Clarksville for $120,000.
Keith E. Caprio to Tony Allen White, Lot 15 Section B Tanglewood Shores for $60,000.
Ross F. Cherico to Harlan G. Wilder, Lot 13 Section K Lacrosse District for $640,000.
Jennifer P. Edens Clay to Jennifer P. Edens, 2 Tracts Lacrosse District for $312,000.
Darrell S. Coleman to Samir H. Shaban, Lot 81 Merrymount for $605,000.
Commonwealth of Virginia to Microsoft Corp, 1.0188 AC Boydton District for $500.
Michael Harvey Conway to Dale Lewis Clark, Lot 12 Section P Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $120,000.
Lynn Jones Cox to Shermeco Danyell Pulliam, Lot 9 1.00 AC Chase City District for $7,500.
Mary Lynn Crossman to Mary Anna Boze, Town of Lacrosse Lots 48 & 49 for $78,000.
Orval H. Cullen to Valentino Landi Weiss, Jr., Lot 32 0.72 AC Section B Unit 7 Roanoke Point for $625,000.
Kathy Diane Darter to James Brandon Bowers, 5.33 AC Boydton District for $25,000.
Nicholas J. Dimarino, III to Richard Vernon Hayden. Jr., Lot 39 Section H Tanglewood Lacrosse District for $154,500.
Lawrence P. Dugger, Jr. To Morgan W. Taylor, Lot 6 5.32 AC & Parcel 9 7.03 AC for $35,000.
Flora E. Dunn to Agapito Nunez, 2.85 AC Parcel C-1 South Hill District for $72,000.
Susan Marie Dunn to Darryl Graham Morris, 1.19 AC South District for $20,000.
Eastern Enterprises LLC to Charles W. Mill, Jr., Lot 22 Hawk’s Nest Point Lacrosse District for $279,544.
Electrical Realty & Sales Co to WBS Investments LLC, 6.544 AC Town of South Hill for $390,000.
Dewey B. Emswiler to James R. Turner, Lot 7 Section 1 Palmer Springs District for $46,5000.
John Thomas Evans, Jr. to Brian T. Coble, 3.18 AC Lacrosse District for $225,000.
George R. Ferguson to William L. Pearce, Lot 42 Section S Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $7,500.
Donna L. Fowler to Ronald L. Blackburn, Lot 45-F River Ridge Lacrosse District for $242,000.
Alison M. Funaiock to Mermont LLC, Lots 7-9 Lakeview Estates Bluestone District for $110,000.
Donald C. Gantt, Jr. to Cesare Mannino, Lots 21-24 Section 6 Town of South Hill for $125,000.
GBA Real Estate LLC to Benchmark Community Bank, .71 AC Parcel A Town of South Hill for $405,000.
Sally L. Gilliland to Linwood C. Hite, Parcel Town of Clarksville for $165,000.
Douglas O. Golder, Jr. to W. Gabe Wood, Lots 185-197 Raynob Park Town of Clarksville for $117,000.
Nancye Terry Gray to Robert H. Tillack, Jr., 88.605 AC Palmer Springs District for $345,000.
Sange I. Han to Julia B. Kurdt, Lot 28 Section 1 Bluestone District for $34,000.
Davie Wade Harris to Jennie H. Artis, Tract 4 & Lot 1 0.107 AC South Hill District for $61,000.
Tony L. Hart to David L. Bryant, Lots 25-26 Unit 1 Section A Ferry Hill Boydton District for $150,000.
Carl Wesley Hewitt to Dennis L. Abbate, Lot 28-M River Ridge Lacrosse District for $10,000.
Cadmus Ruffin Hinton to Pine Lake LLC, Lot 16 0.78 AC Hinton Mill Palmer Springs District for $173,900.
Enrique A. Hirst to Patricia R. Ross, Lot 2 1.27 AC Palmer Springs District for $760,000.
W. Jack Holt to John W. Swartz, Lot 6 Ponderosa Peninsulas Palmer Springs District for $80,000.
Jian Hu to Michael C. Neal, Lot 26, 27 &28 Fox Run Lacrosse District for $10,000.
Jenny Lynn Hupman-Dunsmore to Scott M. Dunsmore, Interest 3.57 AC Clarksville District for $50,632.
Paul S. Jaber to Walter A. Bush, Lots 1-35 Farris A Jaber Palmer Springs District for $10,000.
JDJ Land Co LLC to Michael W. Taylor, Jr., 0.22 AC Parcel 4 & 6.0 AC Chase City District for $30,000.
Connie Lynn Lawson to James L. Burleson, Tr, Parcel 6 12.11 AC Chase City District for $27,000.
Robert Daniel Long to Robert W. Foster, Jr., Lots 8-10 Block 11 Prestwould Bluestone District for $145,000.
Richard E. Magnuson to Madana Mohana Reddy Vallem, Lot 16 of Peete River Farm for $54,000.
John W. McKenney to Berry Franklin Godwin, Lot 65 Section B Buckhead Lacrosse District for $569,000.
Thomas Davis Miller, Jr. to John S. Farrar, Lot 55 Peete River Farm Palmer Springs District for $240,000.
John Michael Milliken to Jose E. Santory, Lots 12A & 13 Thomas S. Martin Lacrosse District for $245,000.
Jason W. Mills to Brian A. Batten, Lot 62-E River Ridge for $46,000.
Charles Anthony Montague, Jr. to Christopher Lee Overbey, Parcel D Sandy Ridge Estates 8.61 AC Clarksville District for $45,000.
Charles Anthony Montague, Jr. to Amy B. Hogan, Parcels A-C Sandy Ridge Estates Clarksville District for $100,000.
Rodney G. Moore, Suc Tr to Kristen Michele Downey, 1.00 AC Boydton District for $89,000.
Timothy W. Moore to William A. White, Sr., Lot 8E Parcel 7E-A Lacrosse District for $102,000.
Sterling J. Morse to Melissa H. Pearce, 2.90 AC Boydton District for $20,000.
Richard E. Murphy to Adam Blain, Lot 12 Merrymount Palmer Springs District for $145,000.
William D. Murphy, III to William S. McCarthy, 0.790 AC Clarksville District for $69,000.
Patricia A. O’Halloran to David Hamilton Deshetler, Lots 50-60 Raynob Park Town of Clarksville for $105,500.
Thomas Finch Parker to Wayne T. Barbee, 72 AC Chase City District for $222,750.
William Pearce to Jammy A. Hendricks, 2.46 AC Lacrosse District for $149,900.
William L. Pearce to Indian Creek Properties, LLC, Lot 7 Section A Great Creek Landing Lacrosse District for $125,000.
Pete & Pete Jr. LLC to Ashwini C. Vasudev, Lot 37 Hundleys Forest Lacrosse District for $25,000.
Pete & Pete Jr. LLC to Ashwini C. Vasudev, Lot 13 Hundleys Forest Lacrosse District for $125,000.
Deborah H. Pulliam to Jeremy D. Talley, 5.02 AC Clarksville District for $145,500.
Henry Purnhagen, Jr. to Eric W. Purnhagen, Tr., Lots 52-53 Mooresville Estate Bluestone District for $300,000.
Steven Allen Respess to Morgen W. Presley, Lot 136-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $31,000.
Brad A. Richardson to Tony R. Pendergrass, Lot 19 Section O Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $13,000.
Stephen G. Riggins to Eric M. Schoenagel, Lot 148 Section E Unit 8 Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $300,000.
Gregory P. Saint to Blackacre Hypothetical LLC, 67.2 AC Buckhorn District for $90,000.
William A. Salley to Hugh D. Byrd, Jr., Parcel Chase City District for $46,000.
Thomas G. Schaefer to Charles E. Rever, Lot 25 Section L Tanglewood Lacrosse District for $225,000.
Robert L. Schutt to Christopher Hinton, Lots 13 & 14 Browns Point Subdivision Bluestone District for $80,000.
Justin Sculthorpe to James Toone, Lots 1-4 Block B Baskerville South Hill District for $18,000.
Warren B. Seamster to Jesse R. Bigger, 3.00 Acres Chase City District for $109,000.
Leslie Dale Setliff to Devin R. Foor, 27.86 Acres Boydton District for $65,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Blackacre Hypothetical LLC, 66.16 AC Buckhorn District for $122,000.
Deborah B. Smallwood to Marcus S. Bentley, 1.23 AC Lot 68 & Part of Lot 67 & 69 Unit 4 Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $305,000.
Edward Michael Smith to Timothy W. Andros, Lot 19 Hundleys Forest Lacrosse District for $143,000.
Elzina H. Smith to Carolyn Crenshaw, Lots 31-33 Block B Thynedale Chase City District for $47,500.
Linda J. Sowray to Steven P. Dempsey, Lot 17 Block 4 Section C Oak Hill Park Bluestone District for $3,000.
Corey L. Speer to James Anthony Rose, 0.89 AC Lot 8 Trottinridge Fields Bluestone District for $375,000.
Patricia A. Swor to Andre Bennett, 151.02 AC Boydton District for $160,000.
Tanglewood Land Co Inc to Johnathan L. Lindner, Lot 22 4.53 AC Harris Farm Lacrosse District for $25,000.
Tanglewood Land Co Inc to Gerald Anthony Lindner, Lot 1 2.12 Harris Farm Lacrosse District for $20,000.
Beverly G. Thompson to William L. Pearce, Lot 43 Section S Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $14,000.
James Toone to John W. Boyd, Jr., Lots 1-4 Block B South Hill District for $35,000.
Andrew Townes, Jr. to Juanita C. Tuck, 4.77 AC Bluestone District for $200,000.
Adelfo Trujillo to William N. Jordan, 2 Parcels Lacrosse District for $27,500.
US Bank National Association, TR to Steven Jones, 7.007 AC Bluestone District for $36,500.
Union Level Land & Timber LLC to Smokey Ordinary, LLC, Parcel A 60 AC Palmer Springs District for $203,000.
Union Level Land & Timber LLC to Smokey Ordinary, LLC, 60 AC Palmer Springs District for $203,000.
United States of America to BFR Properties LLC, 0.48 AC Town of Chase City for $44,500.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Hazel Marie Love, 5.78 AC Chase City District for $96,900.
Jonathan Wallace to William Rarick. Lots 106-B River Ridge Lacrosse District for $6,000.
Water’s Edge Community Church to Allen E. Kingree, Jr., 0.11 AC Town of Clarksville for $3,000.
Waterscape LLC to Matthew Phillips Hawk, Lot 50-51 The Cliffs at Prestwould Bluestone District for $169,000.
Hannah M. Weary to Dwayne Edward Sandy, 4.062 AC Clarksville District for $140,000.
Leonard W. Wheeler to Linda Moore, Lot 16 Cliffs on the Roanoke Lacrosse District for $625,000.
Stephen R. White to William M. O’Neill, Unit No. 55 1290 Square Feet The Moorings At Clarksville for $278,000.
Carolyn E. Wilson to Mark Foran, Lot 110 Section C Joyceville Lacrosse District for $370,000.
Tony W. Wood to Matt Chumney Realty LLC, Lots 22-25 W. E. Butler Subdivision Town of Chase City for $56,500.
Nicholas P. Zarelli to Charles Dayton Puckett, Lot 23-26 Block 17 Prestwould Bluestone District for $400,000.
Marie K. Zervakis to Richard Edward Barnes, III, 47.71 AC Lacrosse District for $100,000.