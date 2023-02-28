Chase City receives part of VA Brownfield Restoration Fund

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that approximately $1 million in Site Remediation Grants from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF) will be awarded to four localities, which include the Accomack-Northampton Transportation District Commission (ANTDC), the Town of Chase City, Gloucester County, and Highland County. The VBAF provides either grants or loans to local governments to restore and redevelop brownfield sites and address environmental problems or obstacles to their reuse in an effort to effectively attract new economic development prospects. Administered by the Virginia Resources Authority, the VBAF is a partnership between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Department of Environmental Quality.
“We are doubling down on investments in sites to enhance the Commonwealth’s sites inventory, and the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund enables localities to redevelop and improve properties in need of remediation so they can be considered for future economic development opportunities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Each step towards increasing our sites portfolio helps Virginia compete to win, and we are proud to support rural development in Accomack-Northampton County, Chase City, Gloucester County, and Highland County with these grants.”
“Ensuring project-ready sites in every region of the Commonwealth increases our overall competitiveness, and the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund provides an important vehicle to catalyze redevelopment,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We thank the four localities for their commitment to economic development and look forward to the opportunities that will come as a result of these awards.”
“The Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund continues to be a valuable tool for revitalization in communities across the Commonwealth,” said Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles. “Once completed, these four projects will provide for valuable economic development, jobs, and tax revenue, while enabling these communities to resolve environmental issues.”
Brownfields are properties in which redevelopment or reuse is complicated by the presence of hazardous materials, pollution, or contaminants. The Site Remediation Grants will cover efforts that include remediation of a contaminated property to remove hazardous substances and wastes, demolition and removal of existing structures, and other site work necessary to make a site or property usable for new economic development. In addition to Site Remediation Grants, Site Assessment Grants are available to communities for assistance with environmental and cultural resource site assessments and the development of remediation and reuse plans.
Since its inception in 2011, the VBAF has awarded over $17.1 million in grants to restore brownfield sites.
Fiscal Year 2023 Virginia Brownfield Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund Awards:
For more information on the Virginia Brownfield Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund, visit vedp.org/brownfields.