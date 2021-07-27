At 8:01 a.m. on Sunday, July 25, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 683 (Springfield Rd.), south of Route 764 (Barnes Rd.).
A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree, overturned and landed back in the roadway.
The driver, Shannon M. Coleman, 34, of Meherrin, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The passenger, a 4-year-old boy, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt or age-appropriate safety restraints.
Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.