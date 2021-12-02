MCSO seeking information in Triangle #2 robbery

On Tuesday, November 23, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Triangle Grocery #2 on Highway 58 for a robbery call.
Deputies say that no suspects have been taken into custody at this time. Details about the suspect’s identity are vague due to the plastic bag worn over the face.
Witnesses say that the suspect traveled south on Buggs Island Road after hitting the cashier in the head with what appeared to be a handgun and taking an undisclosed amount of money.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this incident please call the MCSO at 434-738-6171.