Police names victims in South Hill shooting

South Hill Police responded to a shots fired call around 11:06p.m. on Wednesday, January 19 in the North Brunswick Avenue area near Chaotic Road.
Demarcus Williams, Jr., 22, of Freeman, VA was found dead on arrival and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.
Kevin Edmonds, 31 of Rawlings, VA was immediately transported by medflight to a nearby hospital in Richmond. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing surgery.
“There were several individuals present when officers arrived on the scene that were uninjured. These individuals and other witnesses have been interviewed. This process is still ongoing.”
Several times were recovered as evidence from the lower level of the rental property where the incident took place, including a firearm believed to be used in the crime. These items are being sent to the Division of Forensic Science in Richmond for analysis.
“A theory of the motive for this incident has been developed and detectives are working to validate it. At this time, no arrest have been made.”
Anyone with further information is asked to call South Hill Police Department at (434) 447-3104 or Mecklenburg Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477.
“We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance and resources. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Emporia Police Department, and Southside Rescue Squad.”
*Editor's Note: This article has been corrected. One of the victim's names was misspelled.