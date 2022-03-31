February 2022 Mecklenburg Deeds

Loay Abdulrahman to Managed Property Enterprises, LLC, lot 9 0.362 AC town of Chase City for $52,500.
Thomas Bruce Alexander II to Adam L. Howard, lots 13-15 Roanoke Point unit 5 Clarksville district for $350,000.
Janice M. Allgood to Robert Alan Williams, 0.56 of an acre Palmer Springs district for $355,000.
Donald R. Baker to Elysa Smigielski, 2 parcels block 6 town of Clarksville for $9,750.
Laura L. Barrett to Michael L. Thomas, lot 14 town of Clarksville for $68,000.
Marie A. Baucom to Peter Nisler, IV, lot 6 Palmer Springs district for $1,200,000.
Joyce M. Bowers to Neil Bertelsen, 2.00 AC Boydton district for $90,000.
Gregory Allen Bresser to John Stephen Crumpler, lot 94 section B Merrymount on Lake Gaston Palmer Springs district for $122,000.
Gardner L. Brown to Colleen A. Morrison, Co-TR, lot 143-L River Ridge Lacrosse district for $50,000.
George L. Brown to Nicholas Vandenburgh, 109.38 AC Boydton district for $160,000.
Wynona C. Buchanan to Vista Pointe Properties, LLC, Chase City district for $5,700.
Christine A. Campbell to Douglas E. Morrisette, lot 152-C River Ridge Lacrosse district for $150,000.
Christian Leadership Renewal C to Turtle Rock Farms, LLC, lot B-2 Lacrosse district for $36,250.
CJL, LLC to Hollydale, LLC, lots 47 & 48 town of South Hill for $82,000.
Deborah V. Coleman to Roger B. Maner, lot 14 section C Clarksville district for $465,000.
Terry R. Combs to Lewis A. Lowery, lots 23 & 24 section T Lacrosse district for $29,000.
Kathy Levi Crenshaw to Garyland K. Middleton, lot 41 section A Merrymount for $70,000.
James Huntington Dabney to Kevin O. Cook, 5.78 AC Bluestone district for $22,542.
Oliver S. Davis, Jr. to William Albert Bagwell, lots 151-152 & 156-159 & 168-169 Palmer Springs district for $70,000.
Bryan Austin Dent to Edward Charles Burke, lot 7 section G Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $249,000.
Deutsche Bank Trust Co America to Bradley Morris, 1.004 AC Lacrosse district for $78,225.
Angela Dorsi to John Joseph Hannon, III, parcel Boydton district for $34,000.
Andy L. Eagle to Wallace B. Worsham, 0.59 AC lot G Boydton district for $13,500.
James W. Elliott, SP Comm to Edward McFail, lot town of Chase City for $1,000.
April Fields to Justin G. Moots, lot 17 section B Lacrosse district for $25,000.
Jerome P. Friedlander, II Admin to Tiffany J. Kirkland, lots 65-68 129-132 J. S. Hutcheson town of Chase City for $130,000.
Audwin A. Gallion to William H. McGraw, lot 4 section N Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $30,000.
Althea L. Garnett to Willie G. Tillerson, interest 2 parcels Bluestone district for $2,100.
Alicia A. Gibbs to Philip F. Arrington, Jr., 5.36 AC parcel 4 Buckhorn district for $10,000.
John E. Glander to Mag Hugh, LLC, 2 parcels town of Clarksville for $110,000.
Charles Bradley Gregory to Meredith L. McBride, Jr., 3 parcels Bluestone district for $15,000.
Jesse M. Hancock to John W. Facci, 9.78 AC Lacrosse district for $125,000.
Harris Land & Timber Co., LLC to Michael Hewitt, 5.000 AC lot 13 Buckhorn district for $14,000.
Dennis B. Harrup to James Edward Lewis, lot 6 & part of lot 4 town of South Hill for $225,000.
Norwood Hickson, Jr. to Tiffany Bacon-Brodnax, 0.83 AC lot 43 South Hill district for $186,500.
Ivy Land Co., LLC to Victoria Anika McNair, lot 36 section 1 Lacrosse district for $5,499.
Rais Jeffers, Jr. To Rashawn Williamson, 1.02 AC Boydton district for $5,000.
Dorothy W. Jenkins to Melvin R. Crutchfield, 66.35 AC Lacrosse district for $134,000.
Justin T. Smith, LLC to Atlantic Vault, LLC, lots town of South Hill for $425,000.
Graham D. Keats to Terry W. Stone, lot 27 section E Lacrosse district for $495,000.
L&G Development, LLC to James Linton Farmer, 1.85 AC lot 2 town of Clarksville for $40,000.
Janet Gayle Lavagnino to Richard L. Shepherd, III, lots 5-7 0.68 AC block 5 Prestwould Clarksville district for $48,000.
Leamark, LLC to Overby Holdings, LLC, 2 parcels Champion Forest Shores Lacrosse district for $80,000.
Debra Freeman Lenhart to Donnie W. Rutledge, 10.65 AC Bluestone district for $26,000.
Deborah L. Linke to Sheila Royals Pratt, lot 49-M Lacrosse district for $23,000.
Louisburg Hardwood, INC to George Bell, 5.95 AC Clarksville district for $29,900.
Louisburg Hardwood, INC to Mark E. Herndon, 30.62 AC parcel C Palmer Springs district for $150,000.
Michael R. Lyon to Autumn D. Osbourne, lots 5 & 16-19 Clarksville district for $740,000.
Michael C. Mason to Eagletree Holdings, LLC, lot 36 section O Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $2,000.
Phyllis B. Matthews to Christopher Schulz, 2 parcels Clarksville district for $56,000.
Nancy Tanner Mazzocchi, TR to Cecil A. Wiseman, lot 52 section 2 Gold Leaf Palmer Springs district for $36,000.
Michael K. Michael, Sr. to Carlos A. Williams, Jr., lot 50 South Hill district for $75,000.
Jonathan A. Mihnovets to Daniel P. Riccitelli, lot 15 section K Lacrosse district for $985,000.
Barry G. Newcomb to Michael S. Kirkpatrick, lot 131-M River Ridge Lacrosse district for $7,500.
Thomas A. Newton to Kerry D. Cochran, 8.11 AC Boydton district for $45,000.
Brian O’Neill to Diana L. Renkel, lots 10-107 section A Westover town of Chase City for $130,000.
Adrienne P. Owens to William Howard Bush, Jr., unit 34 section A Beaver Creek town of South Hill for $199,900.
Douglas S. Pagano to Michelle Lynn Eatherton, lot 22 Palmer Springs district for $776,000.
Loretta J. Paxson to James Frederick Jones, Jr. Irre, interest parcel Lacrosse district for $48,500.
Michael H. Piercy to Katrina Chante Saunders, lot 11 & 12 town of South Hill for $196,500.
Regina G. Pool to Jennifer Baker, 13.78 AC Clarksville district for $57,000.
Russell I. Quick to Floyd Johnson, lots 8-9 block 7 section D Oak Hill Park Bluestone district for $5,500.
Adrian Arthur Roberson to Stanley Hahnel, lot 24 section B Lacrosse district for $5,900.
William J. Roberts, Jr. to Ivory Oliver, 1.91 AC town of Chase City for $40,000.
Sarah J. Royster to Everett N. Taylor, III, 3.98 AC Clarksville district for $28,500.
Jamie S. Ruck to Larry S. Lindsey, lots 70 & 71 unit 7 section D Clarksville district for $25,000.
Betty L. Salmons to Jonathan T. M. Hosken, lot 35-A Lacrosse district for $15,000.
Betty T. Salmons, Exor to Jennifer Spainhour, lot 24-D River Ridge Lacrosse district for $29,000.
Vernon E. Schools to Charles W. Edmonds, lot 170-H River Ridge Lacrosse district for $4,000.
Jose J. Silva to Vista Pointe Properties, LLC, 5 AC Buckhorn district for $14,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. SP Comm to Edward Daniels, lot 34 section L Lacrosse district for $7,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. to William Halverson, 0.65 AC Clarksville district for $4,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. SP Comm to Rodney Cook, town of South Hill for $20,100.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. SP Comm to Mostafa Mohamed, Clarksville district for $34,500.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. SP Comm to Timothy Buley, 12.06 AC lot 3 Bluestone district for $42,500.
Southern Real Estate Investments to Loren Propst Hall, 22.03 AC lots 1-5 South Hill district for $74,500.
Deanna Stepp to Brian Kevin Kerrin, 2 parcels Lacrosse district for $171,500.
Joyce Orner Stiles to Keith Dircks, lot 163 section E unit 8 Roanoke Point Clarksville district for $700,000.
Corey C. Taylor to Danielle Grieshaber Floyd, 0.79 AC town of South Hill for $160,000.
Michael W. Taylor, Jr. to Kwanza Dodd, parcel Chase City district for $140,000.
Darrell S. Thacher to Baldwin Skiff Hislop, Jr., 1.06 AC lot 17 Bluestone district for $515,000.
Frank C. Tiano to Louis Isabella, Jr., lots 112-114 unit 7 section D Clarksville district for $95,000.
Mary V. B. Tucker to Vernon C. Hargrove, 5.5 AC Boydton district for $7,500.
Jason S. Turman to Raymond D. Sauritch, 2 parcels South Hill district for $365,900.
Mary D. Werber to John Luke Murphy, lot 15 St. Tammany Landing Lacrosse district for $229,000.
Billy R. Young to Bradon J. Brown, lots 28-29 Block 1 section E Oak Hill Park Bluestone district for $5,000.