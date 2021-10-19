FSA Encourages Farmers to Vote in County Committee Elections; November 1 Deadline

The 2021 Farm Service Agency County Committee Elections will begin Nov. 1, 2021 when ballots are mailed to eligible voters. The deadline to return ballots to the Mecklenburg FSA office, or to be postmarked, is Dec. 6, 2021.
County committee members are an important component of the operations of FSA and provide a link between the agricultural community and USDA. Farmers and ranchers elected to county committees help deliver FSA programs at the local level, applying their knowledge and judgment to make decisions on commodity price support programs, conservation programs, incentive indemnity and disaster programs for some commodities, emergency programs and eligibility. FSA committees operate within official regulations designed to carry out federal laws.
To be an eligible voter, farmers and ranchers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program. A person who is not of legal voting age but supervises and conducts the farming operations of an entire farm, may also be eligible to vote.
Eligible voters in local administrative area LAA 3, located in the Clarksville, Bluestone, and western part of Boydton districts, who do not receive a ballot by mail can obtain one from the Mecklenburg County Farm Service Agency by calling 434-738-6133, ext. 2.
Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2022.
The candidates in this year’s election are:
- Eugene Brandon is nominated in LAA 3, Mecklenburg County, to serve as COC member for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2022. Mr. Brandon resides in LAA 3 and has participated in conservation programs for several years. Mr. Brandon is willing to serve as a COC member if elected to that position.
- Andrew T. Pittard, III is nominated in LAA 3, Mecklenburg County, to serve as COC member for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2022. Mr. Pittard resides in LAA 3 and participates in several FSA programs. Mr. Pittard is willing to serve as a COC member if elected to that position.
More information on county committees, such as the new 2021 fact sheet, can be found on the FSA website at fsa.usda.gov/elections or at the Mecklenburg County Farm Service Agency.