Sheriff's Office warns of possible fraud surrounding Premier Motor Company

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted by DMV Enforcement, is currently investigating Premier Motor Company in Chase City, Virginia.
If you have purchased a vehicle from Premier Motor Company and feel you may be a victim of fraudulent activity, please contact MCSO Investigator Mark Claiborne at 434-738-6191 ext. 4466 for further information.
If you have called and left a message for Investigator Mark Claiborne concerning the purchase of a vehicle from Premier Motor Company, please be patient. Calls continue to come in daily. He is returning all calls.