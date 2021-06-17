Grant options weighed for Skipwith Road Trailhead

Several months ago Mecklenburg County applied for a grant to construct a new Tobacco Heritage Trail head between Park Drive and Skipwith Road.
Representatives from the “Rails to Trails” Program explained that the grant was denied due to it being a competitive year. They then provided the Board with other funding options to proceed with the project.
The first option is the VDOT Transportation Alternatives Grant, which is a reimbursement grant with an 80/20 match and the second, a Department of Conservation & Recreation Grant called the Recreation and Trails Conservation Grant, which can act as a match even though it is provided through federal funding. These two grants would plan, design, and construct the trailhead.
Since federal funding is being provided, there are more restrictions that go along with VDOT. “We did have an Engineer from Hurt and Proffitt give us a cost estimate. The total estimate for the whole project that they gave us was $1,635,371.50. That would be the total project number and we would propose going to DCR for the match, which would be $328,000.”
“This estimate that came in is a pro bono estimate. There are some items that we still question. For example, they’re talking about base rock coming in. That is an old railroad bed and I think there is plenty of base rock there. There might be a couple of areas that were washed out and need repair but I don’t think it needs base rock along the two and a half miles of trail there.”
Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright have been contacted and are fully supporting the project by reaching out to financial committees for funding.
Both of the grants require protection of the land and dedication to conservation of space. “We could do this one of two ways but they would want to see Mecklenburg County, as the applicant, be in control of the land. The other part of it is that they want to see a commitment to maintaining that trail. They want to see somewhat of a maintenance plan.”
County Administrator Wayne Carter said that the cost for maintaining the 2-mile trail would cost about $25,000 per year. Board Member Tom Tanner said that he thinks that the project is a good one if the Board can determine a reasonable maintenance cost.
David Brankley asked how much this trail would be used in a rural area versus the LaCrosse trail that is in a more populated area. “Rails to Trails” believes that the trail will attract more users, especially during the pandemic when people are tired of being stuck in the house. “Tourism in this county has grown in some part because of the trails and if you have the opportunity [to expand] you should take it.”
Concerns were expressed about committing to an indefinite maintenance plan. Jim Jennings asked County Attorney Russell Slayton if a motion could be made to maintain the trail contingent on receiving the grant funding. Slayton approved and the motion passed unanimously.