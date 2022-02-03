Sentara resumes non-emergent surgeries, procedures, and diagnostic testing depending on location capacity

Sentara Healthcare truly appreciates the flexibility and support of redeployed team members who have been supporting inpatient and emergency department teams as we navigate caring for the highest number of volumes and COVID-19 patients in our history. As an overall health system, we are currently seeing improvements in the number of COVID-19 patients and percent of staff out due to COVID-19 or community exposures, although not all Sentara hospitals are seeing an improvement. Effective Monday, January 31, 2022, non-emergent surgeries, procedures, and testing are expected to resume to normal scheduling at each Sentara location, based on the local division’s capacity. Surgery services may still fluctuate at some locations based on several factors:
Hospital blood inventories from the American Red Cross are at approximately 70% due to the national blood crisis.
The number of team members available to work based on community COVID-19 exposures and quarantines.
The volume and capacity of our emergency departments and inpatient units.
Patients who have had a delayed surgery will be contacted directly by their care team to reschedule. We will continue to utilize redeployed team members to support inpatient and emergency department staff.