Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is an extremely contagious virus that is found in wild birds and poses a hazard to poultry. Currently, there is a high incidence of HPAI in vultures in Virginia. Although risks are very low, avian influenza is a zoonotic disease and there is a potential for spread to people. Because you have been authorized to remove vulture to protect livestock, we are provided this information to reduce the risks of spreading this virus to other wild birds and local poultry flocks.
Disposition of Carcasses
- Carcasses taken under this permit may be buried or hung as effigies to deter other vultures from returning to the property.
- Do not leave carcasses laying in the field or discard them elsewhere above ground.
- If vultures are not used to effigies, they should be buried onsite to prevent the possible spread of HPAI to other properties.
- If carcasses must be taken offsite to a landfill or burial pit, they should be double-bagged in heavy duty trash bags and buried immediately to prevent scavenging.
Use of Effigies
- Do not use the carcasses as effigies if you have seen sick or dead vultures in the area.
- Effigies should only be used/hung on the properties where the vultures were killed and should not be moved from property to property or farm to farm.
- Effigies should not be used on properties with poultry or on properties that border a poultry facility or backyard flock.
Safe Carcass Handling Procedures
- Wear appropriate PPE including disposable gloves and a mask when handling carcasses.
- Use disposable booth covers or rubber boots that can be disinfected after use.
- If taking carcasses to a landfill, double bag them in heavy duty trash bags. Tie off the inner bag and remove gloves, leaving them in the outer bag before closing it. As an extra precaution, spray bag with disinfectant.
- Disinfect tools, boots, and vehicles that may have come into contact with the carcasses.