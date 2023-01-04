Minimum wage goes up in 2023

As a result of a law signed by former Governor Ralph Northam, the minimum wage amount in Virginia has increased from $11 per hour to $12 per hour.
When the law took affect in 2021, minimum wage employees saw a dramatic increase from $7.75 per hour to $11 per hour. The law intends to raise the minimum wage in Virginia to $15 by 2026, however the remaining two increases must first be approved by the Commonwealth’s General Assembly before July 1, 2024. If approved, Virginia’s minimum wage will increase to $13.50 on Jan. 1, 2025, and $15 on Jan. 1, 2026.
Virginia consumers will also see a change in their grocery tax. Starting in 2023, there will no longer be a 1.5% tax at the register, meaning customers will save $1.50 for every $100 spent.