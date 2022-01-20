Full-time building inspector position expected to better dilapidated property issues

Dilapidated properties continue to be a major topic of conversation at the South Hill Town Council meetings each month.
Council member Shep Moss mentioned a “beautification” initiative at the December meeting and since then has been sending photos of the areas of major concern to Town Manager Kim Callis.
“I was surprised to find how many are out of code compliance when it comes to trash, debris, and rubble. I was just curious to see if any other council members have had the chance to ride through town to see properties for themselves. What is going on?”
Part-time building inspector Jamie Velvin, who recently announced his retirement, has overseen the dilapidated properties project. Callis said that Town staff is recommending replacing the part time position with a full time position who’s primary focus will be dilapidated properties. The Town will begin advertising for this position at the end of January in hopes that it will be filled by February.
Callis said that every photo that Moss had sent was forwarded to the Code Compliance Official for review. “Properties that were not on the list have been added,” said Callis.
In April, Code Compliance Director David Hash and Jamie Velvin gave a presentation after receiving several questions from Council about the dilapidated properties process.
Callis explained that the first priority is a threat to human safety and the second is the condition of the property. “They are trying to start with the center of Town and the gateways of town. If they see something that requires attention that’s not in the center or the gateways they will address it.”
Callis went on to say that Velvin and Hash met with the judge and were informed that everyone is allowed six months to a year to improve the property, depending on the condition.
Moss asked if he was correct in his understanding that, according to the Town code, property owners are to be notified that they are out of compliance and given seven days before the Town can come in and remove the rubble, debris, trash, etc., at which time the owner will be billed for the expenses and given 15 days to pay.
Callis pointed out that a major issue that the Town is facing is that they do not have the ability to enter private property to remove debris or trash without the owner’s permission.
“It’s the same properties and the same things around town. We are investing in a business development manager and doing everything that we can to recruit new industry and new businesses here. It has been, for lack of a better term, a social media firestorm for the last two or three weeks with citizens complaining about what is here and what is not here as far as businesses. I think we’ve become numb to it because we are here and we see it everyday but when these people come in to make an investment in our community and they ride through our community and see what I have sent pictures of, it is a complete and utter embarrassment in my opinion,” said Moss.
Callis asked citizens and Council members to send pictures and an address for any properties that are of concern and the issues will be addressed immediately.
Council member Gavin Honeycutt stated that he understood that there was a process but that some of the properties had been on the list for many years and that was a major area of concern for him.
Ben Taylor said that he has seen a change in the verbiage with the courts in dealing with these older dilapidated listings. Taylor said that for the first time in one of these cases the verbiage says that the owner’s failure to make the necessary repairs to his property could result in sentencing. “So it looks like the General District Judges are stepping up to bat and starting to put some teeth in this and hopefully that will spur people along.”
Moss asked Town Attorney Howard Estes if in his opinion the Town Code needed more “teeth”. Estes said that the first issue is a staffing problem and the second issue being that the courts are very behind on cases because of the pandemic. “You have got people who are really stressed financially at this time so the judges are being more lenient on the property owners. I think having someone fulltime who can really push the bell and is able to drive by on their own instead of operating through a reporting process will be helpful.”
Estes went on to say that Town Code provisions are not unreasonable as far as time notice requirements and seem to be consistent with state code.
On Moss’ recommendation, the Town will send out “Take Pride in Your Town” notices in the water bills each month encouraging residents to remove bulky waste and trash from their property.