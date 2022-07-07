Sixteen new VA laws effective in July

Several new laws became effective across Virginia on July 1. Laws include new marijuana possession penalties, no ticket quotas for law enforcement, and alcoholic beverages delivered to your front door.
Virginia lawmakers approved legislation that bans police and sheriff’s departments from requiring a specific number of tickets and arrests from their officers. The new law effective July 1 also ensures that arrest numbers or summonses issued by an officer will not be used as the sole criteria for reviewing job performance.
The budget deal approved by Virginia lawmakers and Gov. Youngkin creates a new penalty for marijuana possession, making it a misdemeanor to carry more than four ounces of cannabis but less than a pound in public. A first offense would be a Class 3 misdemeanor, which will leave those found guilty with a criminal record and up to a $500 fine, and a second or subsequent offense would be a Class 2 misdemeanor, which could bring up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. Starting in July 2021, people 21 and over in Virginia were allowed to possess up to an ounce for personal use but could face a $25 civil penalty if caught with more.
Virginians will be allowed to get cocktails to-go and alcoholic drinks delivered to them until 2024 after the General Assembly passed a bill that one lawmaker called a “lifeline” to small businesses. The bill, introduced by Del. David Bulova (D-Fairfax), creates a third-party license that allows the holder to deliver alcoholic beverages bought from businesses with licenses from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. Other measures impacting Virginia ABC, the agency’s licensees and those seeking licenses will also go into effect.
Other Virginia laws set effective July 1 are classroom materials containing explicit content, Earned Sentence Credits (ESCs) expansion, lifting the ban on Facial Recognition Technology, allowing localities to opt out of the Marcus Alert System, medical marijuana obtainability, misdemeanor reporting for school principals, Open Records requests, publicly carrying switchblades, and voting laws of absentee ballots.