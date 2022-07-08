South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.