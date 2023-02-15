Seeking suspects in Brodnax larceny case

On February 10, 2023 around 2pm, deputies were dispatched to 1950 Regional Airport Road, Tobacco Heritage Trail, in Brodnax for larceny of three vehicles. Upon arrival, there were three vehicles with the front windows knocked out and vehicles had been ransacked. Credit cards, debit cards along with other personal belongings were taken from the vehicles.
A witness at the scene reported seeing a dark, 4- door, older model vehicle parked in the Tobacco Heritage Trail parking lot with 1 black male and 2 black females inside.
A debit card belonging to one of the victims was used shortly after the incident occurred at the Walmart in South Hill.
Attached photos are of the two female suspects who used the credit/debit cards as they are exiting the Walmart. The dark vehicle was parked toward the back of the Walmart parking lot.
If anyone recognizes or has any information regarding these subjects or this crime, please contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Lieutenant Investigator Jason Seamans @ 434-738-6171 ext. 4466 or Crime Solvers @ 877-676-8477.