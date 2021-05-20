Virginia 2021 Wheat Forecast and May Hay Stocks

Virginia farmers expect to harvest 8.06 million bushels of winter wheat during 2021 according to the Virginia Field Office of USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. The expected crop for 2021 would be up 3% from the previous year. Farmers seeded 220,000 acres last fall with 130,000 acres to be harvested for grain. Based on crop conditions as of May 1 and assuming a normal growing season, farmers expect a yield of 62.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels from 2020. Acres for other uses totaled 90,000 acres and will be used as cover crop or cut as silage or hay.
**As of May 9, winter wheat overall was in mostly good condition. Sixty-six percent of the crop was headed compared to 83% at this time last year and 74% for the five-year average.**
Winter wheat production for the Nation was forecast at 1.28 billion bushels, up 10% from 2020. The expected area to be harvested for grain or seed totals 24.6 million acres, up 7% from last year. As of May 1, the U.S. yield was forecast at 52.1 bushels per acre, up 1.2 bushels from last year.
As of May 1, Virginia on-farm hay stocks totaled 480,000 tons, up 170,000 tons from May 1, 2020 stocks. Farmers have used 77% of their hay stocks since December 1, 2020.
U. S. hay stocks were at 18.0 million tons, down 2.42 million tons from 2020.