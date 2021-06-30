Wearing masks not illegal; Virginia mask mandate explained

Now that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has lifted the mask mandate, several disreputable sources are spreading the rumor that wearing masks will now become illegal. This rumor is completely false, however based in fact as most rumors begin.
Virginia has had a mask mandate that bans the use of face masks and other coverings as a means of concealing someone’s identity for years now. Anti-masking laws such as Virginia’s were originally enacted in reaction to hate groups such as the KKK, but a provision was included specifically for circumstances such as the pandemic. The provision states, "The provisions of this section shall not apply to persons…wearing a mask, hood or other device for bona fide medical reasons…or [for] the declaration of a disaster or state of emergency by the Governor in response to a public health emergency where the emergency declaration expressly waives this section, defines the mask appropriate for the emergency, and provides for the duration of the waiver.”
Additionally, the law states that it is only unlawful if someone is masking up with the intention to conceal their identity. Considering the current state of things, it is near impossible to prove such intent. Governor Northam has also commented, “I think it will be quite clear that nobody will be arrested because of wearing masks, especially for medical reasons.” The Governor has also stated intention to bring up this matter at the next General Assembly scheduled to convene August 2.
On Friday, June 18 the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) added the COVID-19 Delta variant to the list of Variants of Concern Dashboard. 41 cases have now been discovered in the Commonwealth since March 2021. The Delta variant has been upgraded from a variant of interest to a variant of concern due to the possible increased risk to health.
The Delta Variant has shown to spread more easily, but there is currently no evidence of the variant increasing the likely of serious illness. In a release from June 22, the VDH explained that variants are most likely already more common in communities than the reported number of cases suggest. This is because not every positive COVID sample is tested variants. The VDH recommends continuing to follow public health recommendations if you have been exposed to COVID-19 to keep yourself and your friends and family safe and decrease the risk of spread.