Sentara launches 'The Pink Promise' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Sentara Healthcare is asking the community to make The Pink Promise during the month of October. The Pink Promise a commitment to getting a breast cancer screening by scheduling a mammogram - or to remind someone they care about to schedule a mammogram.
"We created The Pink Promise because the number of women who had screenings was down over the pandemic year," said Jennifer Reed, Breast Surgeon with Sentara Surgery Specialists.
"We want to see everyone return to regular screenings and make this promise to themselves and the people they love. And, we want to remind women that at age 40, it's time to make your appointment for your first mammogram.”
Mammograms are the gold standard screenings for breast cancer. Cancer screenings are vital to detecting early-stage cancers (stage 1 and stage 2) before they reach a more advanced stage. Many cancers do not present symptoms until they are at a late stage, and by that time there are fewer treatment options available.
Sentara has seen a drop in regular screenings due to the pandemic. We want to encourage community members to put preventative care back into their schedule and not delaying critically important screenings.
Watch and share this video with Dr. Mary Guye, Surgical Oncologist with Sentara Surgery Specialists, to learn more about the importance of mammograms to detect and treat breast cancer early.
Help us spread the word! Community members can make their Pink Promise here. Make your Pink Promise with a friend and show us by using #ThePinkPromise on Instagram.