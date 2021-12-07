Southside Behavioral Health Battles Opioid Addiction with Office-Based Opioid Treatment Services

In our ongoing effort to combat the opioid epidemic and improve community health outcomes, Southside Behavioral Health (SBH) reopened Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT) Services to individuals in Halifax, Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties during the first week November.
“Our goal is to continue to grow and meet the needs of our community,” said SBH Clinical Services Director Debra Berryman. “We are battling this epidemic head-on and these services will allow us a new way to save lives and battle addiction.”
These services are available in Halifax at 424 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, Virginia. This location provides comprehensive outpatient treatment for patients suffering from opioid addiction. To make treatment more effective, these services are being offered in conjunction with counseling. Combined, these two evidence-based practices are proven to give individuals their best chance at success on their road to recovery. Take the first step in your recovery today or learn more by calling 1-833-272-2778.
“We are investing in prevention and treatment services that help individuals regain their independence and overcome addiction,” said Berryman. “Additionally, we are working to end the stigma for those seeking treatment so that our community members are able to live longer, more fulfilling lives.”
In addition to OBOT services, SBH regularly provides Naloxone, a life-saving medication that stops an opioid overdose, to community members. This past fiscal year, SBH distributed 60+ units of Naloxone through REVIVE! Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Training. These events are hosted monthly, to learn more or sign up for a future REVIVE! Training, visit southsidebh.org/events/.
About Southside Behavioral Health:
Established in 1972, Southside Behavioral Health provides behavioral health, developmental disability, substance use, and prevention services to the residents of Southside Virginia in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and Brunswick Counties. Southside Behavioral Health is committed to providing individualized culturally competent care in our communities, by supporting wellness and quality of life in a recovery-oriented environment and professional manner. Learn more at: southsidebh.org.