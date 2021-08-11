To celebrate their 25 year anniversary, the Gino’s Family would like to thank Chase City for all of the business they have brought to the restaurant through the years. They have also reopened their dining area after remodeling.
The Ghanem family moved to Chase City from New York in 1996. Originally, they just wanted to raise the family out of the city, but found a business location that they loved and settled in the heart of town.
They have enjoyed being able to work together as a family all these years. Amera notes, “Growing up in a restaurant has been different for all of our family members, but the really cool part is just knowing that what we’re putting into it we’re getting back out of it.”
She shared that the family strives to make sure both the staff and customers also are a part of the family dynamic. “Even if we may not all be blood, we’re all definitely still a family. We’ve been growing that family for many many years.” In fact, two of Gino’s original waitresses recruited back in the 90s have stayed with them throughout the years.
Ghanem notes that the Chase City community has always stood by the Gino’s restaurant, not just in the past year. “One of the biggest [situations] was 9/11 in 2001.” She continued, “we were worried that some people may turn their backs on us [as a minority Muslim family], but that’s really when we saw how much the community supported us and how they would always be here for us throughout all those hardships.”
Community members may remember the old days when the Ghanem children—who are now all grown up—would wait tables and help take orders. Amera states, "People always tell us how they’ve seen the Gino’s kids grow up in the restaurant, but we’ve also seen the town and the community grow up with us.”
Due to the support they have received over the past year, the Gino’s family has been able to remodel their dining area and put forth some needed renovations. They have been blessed by the community in more ways than one; they’ve been thankful not to have to layoff anyone during the pandemic thanks to all of the support.
Looking to the future, the Ghanem’s hope to be able to reopen the arcade room that many may remember from the 2000s. Originally closed due to property damages, Ghanem says, “we think it’ll be a great opportunity for the community as well just to get kids out of trouble and off the streets.”
The hours will remain the same for both the dining room and take out options. Right now they are operating Sunday through Thursday from 11a.m. to 10p.m., and Friday & Saturday from 11a.m. to 11p.m.
The Gino’s Family has shared this note for the Chase City community that has supported them all 25 years of business:
“To the people of Chase City, thank you!
Through the past 25 years, we’ve survived crazy weather storms and a global pandemic. Storefronts have opened and closed but your business with us has remained constant. Our existence would not be possible without the support of you, your families and the fellow business owners of Chase City.
We look forward to welcoming you to our dining room again, starting 8/5/2021.
Thank you for a successful 25 years and cheers to many more.
With sincere gratitude,
The Gino’s Family”