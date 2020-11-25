Murder, possession, and larceny among October charges

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 81 indictments in October. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Christopher Matthews of Chesapeake is charged with felony manslaughter as a result of operating a watercraft under the influence and operating a watercraft under the influence of drugs.
Heather Hunt of South Hill is charged with felony petit larceny after being convicted more than twice.
George William Knisley IV of Manchester, MD is charged with First Degree murder, three felony charges for brandishing a firearm in a felony, felony assault, felony abduction by force, and shooting/stabbing in commission with a felony.
Donte Ray Terry of Nelson is charged with felony possession of cocaine.
Timothy Cox of Rochelle, VA is charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in a threatening manner, and discharging a firearm within any dwelling or building.
Krytal Lewis of Chase City is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell or distribute.
Michael Lee Cory Malone of Richmond is charged with felony eluding and disregarding law enforcement.
John Moore Jr. of Baltimore, MD is charged with felony possession of a controlled Schedule I or II drug.
Jeblonski Correll Ussery of Rock Hill, SC is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Garret Durand Oliver of Chase City is charged with felony driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Christy May Beck of Brodnax is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Amar Brown of Concord, NC is charged with felony possession of cocaine.
Heather Marie Kidd of LaCrosse is charged with felony transport of a Schedule I or II drug to Virginia.
Jerimiah Lynelle Paige of Newport News, VA is charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Khalid Rouse of Florence, SC is charged with non-violent felony possession of a firearm.