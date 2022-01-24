2021 Annual Virginia Crop Production

Corn production in Virginia is estimated at 59.2 million bushels, down 2% from the November forecast but up 16% from the previous crop. Yield was estimated at 160 bushels per acre, up 5 bushels from the previous forecast and up 38 bushels from the 2020 level. Acres for harvest as grain were estimated at 370,000 acres, down 50,000 acres from 2020. The U.S. corn production is estimated at 15.1 billion bushels, up slightly from the November forecast and up 7% from 2020. Yields averaged 177.0 bushels per acre, unchanged bushels from the previous forecast and up 5.6 bushels from 2020. Area harvested for grain is estimated at 85.4 million acres, up slightly from the November forecast and up 4% from 2020.
Soybean production for Virginia is estimated at 27.1 million bushels, up 5% from the November forecast and up 15% from 2020. Yield was estimated at 46 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels from last month and up 4 bushels from a year ago. Acreageforharvestasbeanswasestimatedat590,000acres,up30,000acresfromthepreviousyear. U.S.soybean production is forecast at 4.44 billion bushels, up slightly from the November forecast and up 5% from last year. Yields were estimated at 51.4 bushels per acre, up 0.2 bushels from last month and up 0.4 bushels from last year. Area for harvest is estimated at 86.3 million acres, down slightly from the November forecast but up 5% from 2020.
Virginia cotton production is estimated at 190,000 bales, down 5% from the last month forecast but up 50% from last year. Cotton yields were estimated at 1,232 pounds per acre, down 83 pounds from last month but up 460 pounds per acre from the previous year. Producers harvested 74,000 acres, up 1,000 from the last month forecast but down 5,000 acres from 2020. U.S. cotton production totaled 17.6 million 480-pound bales, down 4% from the last month forecast but up 21% from 2020. Yields were estimated at 849 pounds per acre, down 36 pounds from last month but up 2 pounds from last year. Upland cotton production is estimated at 17.3 million 480-pound bales, up 23% from 2020. Pima cotton production is estimated at 367,000 480-pound bales, down 33% from 2020.
Peanut farmers in Virginia are estimated to produce 141 million pounds for 2021, up 26% from last year. Acres harvested were estimated at 30,000 acres, up 3,000 acres from last year. Peanut yield is estimated at 4,700 pounds per acre, up 550 pounds from 2020. U.S. peanut production was estimated at 6.39 billion pounds, up 4% from last year. Acres harvested are projected to total 1.55 million acres, down 4% from the previous year. Yields averaged 4,135 pounds per acre, up 322 pound per acre from 2020.
Virginia flue-cured tobacco production is estimated at 33.4 million pounds, up 6% from the October forecast and up 43% from 2020. Yield was estimated at 2,300 pounds per acre, up 200 pounds from October forecast and up 300 pounds from the 2020 crop. Harvested acreage was estimated at 14,500 acres, up 2,800 acres from last year's crop. U.S. production is estimated at 313 million pounds, up 38% from last year. Flue-cured growers harvested 150,100 acres, up 21% from 2020. Yields were estimated at 2,088 pounds per acre, up 254 pounds from last year.
Production of Virginia dark fire-cured tobacco is estimated at 357,000 pounds, up 5% from the previous year. Burley tobacco production is estimated at 756,000 pounds, up 11% from last year. Alfalfa hay production by Virginia farmers is forecast at 87,000 tons, down 31% the 2020 level. Other hay production in Virginia is estimated at 2.00 million tons, down 23% from last year.