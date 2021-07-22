Mecklenburg Captures Dixie Boys Majors State Title

The Mecklenburg All-Stars went 4-0 to capture the Virginia Dixie Boys Majors state title in South Hill. Team members include Christian Allen, Michael Holtzman, Parker Farrington, Jarrett Hamby, Dalton Lockridge, Drew Fletcher, Josh Hite, Keyon Green, Justyn Hudson, Stephen Dunlow, Cameron Sheets, Thomas Lee and Josh Epernbeck. Todd Seate, Matt Shearin and Holden Sykes are the coaches.