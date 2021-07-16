Mecklenburg County deeds through June 2021

A&A Service Center, Inc. to Katherine A. Keel, 0.10 AC Town of Chase City for $10,000.
Dennis L. Abbate to Oren Carter, lot 48-L River Ridge Lacrosse District for $20,000.
Kevin S. Allgood to Donald Lee Pearson, III, lot 8 3.93 AC & lot 9 5.55 AC Gravel Hill Vista Clarksville District for $50,000.
Matthew R. Anderson to John Stuart Card, lot 16 Pine Creek 1.39 AC Bluestone District for $45,000.
Constance A. Applegate to Angela Christine Adebahr, lot 23 Clarksville District for $310,000.
Janice D. Baric to Marhaba, LLC, lot 22 Thomas S. Martin, Sr. Lacrosse District for $110,000.
Janice D. Baric to William D. Lyles, lot 21 Thomas S. Martin, Sr. Lacrosse District for $110,000.
Travis E. Belcher to Katie M. Proulx, section A lot 5 Long Branch Shores Lacrosse District for $445,000.
Gretchen H. Bennett to Mattie H. Crump, parcel Town of Chase City for $10,000.
Bishop-Freeman Management, LLC to Microsoft Corp, 4 parcels for $2,322,970.
Penne Michele Black to Loretta Jean Fry, lot 2 section 6 Lee’s Court Town of South Hill for $125,999.
William H. Boatwright, Co-TR to George L. Crutchfield, Co-TR, lot 126-127 unit 7 section D Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $25,000.
Donald H. Brankley to Joe L. Dehorty, Tr., lot 10 block 12 Prestwould Bluestone District for $425,000.
Clayton C. Bryant, Jr. to John Adam Tipton, 25.009 AC Chase City District for $85,000.
Dennis N. Bryson to Bernard Snyder, lot 66-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $20,000.
Richard W. Bugg to Blue Heels Real Estate Investor, lot Town of Chase City for $5,000.
Samuel Bugg to David L. Hite, parcel no. 1 21.27 AC Boydton District for $31,000.
William O. Burns, Jr. to Katelyn G. Schoenster, lots 16-18 Boydton District for $91,000.
Bruce Carter Cameron to Car B. Feomg, 0.20 AC lot addition A lot 16 block A Northington Heights Town of South Hill for $8,000.
Caps Development, LLC. To Brandon W. Lechthaler, lot 41 Thornton Place Palmer Springs District for $455,000.
Walter D. Carey to Jean Songer, parcel Lacrosse District for $1,500.
Antonio Carollo to James G. Harper, lot 16 Holly Dale Town of South Hill for $35,000.
Sandra N. Carpenter to John Boyd, Jr., parcel South Hill District for $120,000.
Castle 2020 LLC to Debra Dickson, lots 4-6 Southside Institute Town of Chase City for $18,500.
Brian D. Church to James H. Moody, lot 1 Town of Clarksville for $150,000.
Citizens Bank & Trust Co to Danielle Grieshaber Floyd, Town of South Hill for $149,000.
Herman Cole to Christine A. Campbell, lot 83-E River Ridge Lacrosse District for $24,000.
Phyllis A. Coleman to Dale R. Fillenwarth, lots 18-25 block D Town of Chase City for $130,000.
Conrad Enterprises Inc. to Markmaisha, LLC, lot Town of Clarksville for $975,000.
Conrad Enterprises Inc. to Nirmam, LLC, 3 parcels Town of Clarksville for $50,000.
Linda Lee Cooley to Susan L. Crutchfield, lots 233-236 Edgewood Estates & 3 parcels Town of Clarksville for $220,000.
Cross Creek Partnership A N C to Cross Creek VA LLC, 0.974 AC for $651,851.51.
Charles H. Crowder, III to Milton Ashton Smith, 1 AC Buckhorn District for $148,000.
Raul J. Grave De Paralta to Ronald K. Page, lot 12 0.84 AC Palmer Springs District for $310,000.
Terry Erwin Smith Denton to Arnold Scott Hamre, 1.037 AC Clarksville District for $170,000.
Michael E. Dortch to Agapito Nunez, parcel C-2 2.85 AC South Hill District for $14,000.
Harris James Edward, Jr. to Charles W. Edmonds, lot 48-H Lacrosse District for $5,850.
Gilbert A. Edwards to Linda D. Shearin, lot 35 Bluestone District for $35,000.
Gilbert A. Edwards to Tina L. Willis, lot 36 Bluestone District for $25,000.
Equity Trustees LLC, Sub Re to Bank of New York Mellon Trust, lot 22 Southern Manor Lacrosse District for $59,472.35.
Equity Trustees LLC, Sub Tr to Claude W. Wright, Jr., 0.75 AC South Hill District for $67,500.
Equity Trustees LLC, Sub Tr to Nationstar REo Sub 1B LLC, lot 5 part of 6 & 4 block 20 Prestwould Bluestone District for $400,000.
Charles F. Forbes, Jr. to Kardell Rashaun Bouldin, 2 parcels Town of Chase City for $111,000.
Robert John Frick, Jr. to Chad M. Dunham, parcel Chase City District for $425,000.
Loretta Jean Fry to Steven M. Price, lot 46 section U Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $165,000.
J. Wyatt Garrett, III to Industrial Development Authority, 2 parcels Town of Chase City for $42,100.
Charlotte T. Gillespie to Christopher W. Whittemore, unit 24 section A Town of South Hill for $204,900.
Geoffrey Gillespie to Allen Jason, parcel 1 10.00 AC Chase City District for $42,500.
Rosalind L. Gittings to Emanuela Ghigi-Kizis, 72.34 Acres for $167,000.
Harry B. Gordon to Robbie David Wheeler, lot 116-B River Ridge Lacrosse District for $4,500.
Jimmie D. Grantham to Rodney Dean Bowman, 0.571 AC Clarksville District for $30,000.
David Griffin, Sr. to Darryl A. Emory, lot 79-G River Ridge Lacrosse District for $10,000.
John M. Guthrie to Karen M. Carmean-Mathieu, lot 7 section U Lacrosse District for $392,000.
Bernard E. Haefner to Leo J. Murphy, lot 15 section C Holly Grove Estates Lacrosse District for $37,000.
Donna S. Hale to David P. Lowman, interest lots 4-7 block 17 Prestwould Bluestone District for $55,000.
David B. Harder to Kimberly N. Goulah, lot 51 Palmer Springs District for $114,900.
Margaret D. Harper, Exor to Kim M. Harper, lot 14 1.69 AC Windsor Park Town of South Hill for $20,000.
Robert W. Hawkins, Jr. to Kurt Cavalier, lot 6 Lacrosse District for $476,000.
Maureen Hockey to Jody Lynn Doran, lot 50 section C Holly Grove Estates Lacrosse District for $800,000.
Larry T. Howard to Dean J. Shaw, 2 parcels lots 57 & 58 Clarksville District for $350,000.
Industrial Development Authority OF to Microsoft Corporation, 138.78 AC Town of South Hill for $1,387,800.
Janice W. Jensen to Brian J. Lenhart, 2.89 AC Clarksville District for $145,000.
Carl W. Johnson to Robert Walter Lee, lots 79 & 80 section A Cuscowilla Boydton District for $125,000.
Mark A. Johnson to Richard E. Edwards, lot 88 Section Adventure for $15,000.
Richard G. Keating, Jr. to Kevin E. Alger, parcel 1 19.81 AC Boydton District for $195,000.
Eileen P. Kelly to Kyle Murphy, lot 13 & part of lot 12 block A Northington Heights Town of South Hill for $180,500.
David B. King to H&S Holding Properties, LLC., 2.5 AC Town of Clarksville for $140,000.
Shelly G. Kitchen to Chad Lewis Stevenson, lot 50 section G Lacrosse District for $2,800.
KKPS LLC to Brian G. Eddy, 2 parcels Bluestone District for $240,000.
John G. Kochansky, Jr. to Tiffany Faye Crowder, lot 3 0.80 AC Hinton Mill Palmer Springs District for $11,500.
Clifford Kratt to Scott Daniel Norton, lot 3 0.651 AC Clarksville District for $675,000.
Michael Stephen Lipscomb to Marvin D. Dodd, lot 2 Town of Chase City for $50,000.
Lone Magnolia Investments, LLC to South Hill Properties of Lake, 2 parcels Town of South Hill for $324,000.
Jolaflor Cabildo Lopez to Chontez M. Thomas, lot 26 section I Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $216,000.
Joseph B. Lopresti to Donald Earl Cousins, Jr., lot 27 Long Branch Shores Lacrosse District for $339,000.
Florence Ferrell Martin to Robert M. Portman, parcel A 55.75 AC Lacrosse District for $200,000.
Barry Lynn Matthews to Fireside Homes, LLC, 1.0 AC & 0.67 parcel A South Hill District for $50,000.
Mary Elizabeth Coving McDade to Donald W. Lawson, lot 8 Bald Eagle Cove Bluestone District for $22,000.
Richard J. Michael to Jamie L. Robertson, lot 53 Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs District for $25,000.
Miller & Miller Realty, LLC to Daniel D. Leonard, Jr., lot 43 Thornton Place section 3 Palmer Springs District for $415,000.
Kristi W. Mills Admin to Charlie W. Lacks, Jr., 3 parcels Chase City District for $38,000.
Henry Morris to Jeffrey Newcomb, 6.00 AC Chase City District for $7,000.
Michael R. Neal to Sandra L. Stewart, lots 198-200 Raynob Park Town of Clarksville for $134,900.
Leland B. Nicholson to Chester L. Goldizen, II, lot 22R Cliffs on the Roanoke Lacrosse District for $120,000.
James H. O’Brien, III to Michael Jason Thomas, 29.00 AC Clarksville District for $49,500.
Owen-Grace LLC, Edward Alan Clay, 14.13 AC Lacrosse District for $25,000.
Zachary L. Owen to Zachary T. Miller, lot 11 6.8 AC Chase City District for $295,000.
Kevin M. Palin to Caleb F. Fleshood, lot 31 & 32 section 1 Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $180,000.
Stephen E. Palmer to Douglas Michael McCabe, lot 1 3.59 AC Buckhorn District for $30,000.
Louis J. Panebianco to Patricia M. Panebianco, lot 30 Mecklenburg County for $135,000.
Darlene Y. Pearce to Kelly M. Medlin, lot 2 Town of Boydton for $55,000.
William L. Pearce to Dararoth Thach, lot 6 Thompson Road Estates Lacrosse District for $165,000.
William Lee Pearce to Dorothy C. Crawley, 0.48 AC part of George C. Martin Jr. lot 1 Town of Lacrosse for $90,000.
William T. Pearson to William T. Watson, 2 parcels South Hill District for $128,000.
Peco Properties LLC to Maisharmarj LLC, 2 parcels Town of Clarksville for $1,850,000.
Nathaniel B. Pennington to Nicotiana Enterprises LLC, 2.12 AC Chase City District for $120,000.
Zelda Perry to Robert K. Alexander, 3.80 AC Buckhorn District for $20,000.
Pete & Pete Jr. LLC to James L. Sigmon, III, lot 12 Hundley’s Forest Lacrosse District for $125,000.
William D. Philpott to Albert J. Ford, lot 64 River Ridge Lacrosse District for $8,000.
Nicholas Austin Ponder to Bright Family Properties, LLC, lot 18 Buckhead Lacrosse District for $737,500.
Janna F. Puryear to Casimiro Ramirez Chavez, lot 9 Hartie J. Jones Clarksville District for $120,000.
George Jacob Reebals to Marshall R. Puryear, parcel 2B 26.00 AC Clarksville District for $52,000.
Brandi Rich to Robert Piper, lot 19-1 Lacrosse District for $15,500.
Ewen Vincent Riddell to Candice Trummell, lots 144-145 unit 9 section C Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $850,000.
Ted A. Riley to Christopher James Alexander, lot 31 section E Joyceville Lacrosse District for $315,000.
Barry T. Roberts to Robert T. Marshall, Jr., lots 17 & 18 Town of Clarksville for $46,000.
H. Wayen Roberts, Tr. To Toney Watley, lots 82-85 E L. Davis Town of Clarksville for $87,000.
Terry C. Robinson to Christopher A. Bruno, 34.67 AC partially Lacrosse District for $90,000.
Ruby Mae Rogers-Thompson to Laura D. Jones, 1 AC Palmer Springs District for $35,000.
Jeffrey Brian Schenk to Michael Patrick Small, lot 73-G River Ridge Lacrosse District for $5,650.
Rita Childress Schiff to Cesar Santana, 8.66 AC Chase City District for $32,000.
Douglas W. Shank to KDMC LLC, lot 8 Cliffs on the Roanoke Lacrosse District for $198,900.
Andrea C. Shaw to Quentin R. Johnson, lot 1 section 2 Lees Court Town of South Hill for $119,000.
William Joseph Short, II to William B. Bryson, Jr., parcel A 10.00 AC Lacrosse District for $25,000.
Mattie P. Simmons to Joseph S. Pontsler, 8.40 AC lot 14 Creek Run Chase City District for $299,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. SP to Letitia Mitchell, parcel 3 lot 6 Chase City District for $1,300.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. SP Comm to Landview Mobile Home Park, LLC, 5.21 AC Clarksville District for $53,500.
Bobbie Jo Smith to Bryan A. Horton, lot 122 River Ridge Lacrosse District for $26,000.
Francisca G. Stoddart to David B. Slater, Jr., unit 18 phase II Town of South Hill for $181,000.
Robert G. Styner, Jr. to Paul J. Vannozzi, 2.04 AC Chase City District for $6,000.
Kin Sweet to Daniel B. Puckett, lot 3 & 4 block 20 Prestwould Bluestone District for $518,000.
John C. Taylor to Andrew J. Hamilton, lots 12-13 Long Grass Shores Palmer Springs District for $675,000.
Ruffin Terry to Zachary Thomas Brame, 6.73 AC Clarksville District for $72,000.
Gloria J. Townsend to Edith C. Simms, 5 AC Boydton District for $5,000.
William L. Van Arnam to Cultural Heritage Remembrance, parcel 1 0.81 AC Town of Boydton for4 $1,000.
Arturo Vargas to H3 LLC, lot 9 Westview on the Lake Clarksville District for $103,000.
Virginia Home Developers LLC to CJL LLC, lot 40 Hollydale Town of South Hill for $32,000.
Alexander K. Vu to Mindy N. Vu, lots 6-9 block 1 unit 1 Lakeview Estates Bluestone District for $20,000.
Richard Winfred Ward to Darryl A. Emory, lot 65-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $30,000.
Waterscape Ventures LLC to Michael L. Markley, lot 73 Bluestoen District for $42,000.
Dale C. White, Tr. to R-N-D Properties, LLC, 63.00 AC Lacrosse District for $100,000.
Jeffrey L. Wilcoxon to James Eugene Lyddane, lot 141 section C Joyceville Lacrosse District for $355,000.
Sandra W. Wilson to Virginia I. Richey, lot 61-F Lacrosse District for $10.
Sandra Davis Wilton to Your Land Site LLC, parcel Lacrosse District for $18,000.
Charles A. Yaeger to Your Land Site LLC, lot 14 section 111 Tucker Mill Lake Chase City District for $12,000.
Edward Presley Yancey to Michale Wayne Denton, parcel Clarksville District for $1.
Kenneth Young to Matthew A. Grimes, 2.71 AC lot B South Hill District for $370,000.