Suspect wanted in Daniel St. Homicide; SHPD seeking publics help

The South Hill Police Department is looking for Ibn Muse Hankerson, 26, of South Hill, in connection to a shooting at the Woodfield Club on Daniel Street in which one man was found deceased.
On Sunday, April 17, local law enforcement responded to the club around 12:46 a.m. after receiving a call that there was an individual brandishing a firearm.
Officers arrived on scene to find many people in the parking lot and more exiting the building. Police entered the building to search for a suspect. Once the building was cleared, officers were informed of a deceased male located in a vehicle in the parking lot.
The victim was identified as Melvin Hendricks, Jr., 26, of South Hill. Hendricks had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.
Hankerson is described as a 5’9” tall and 180 pounds. His last known address was on West Atlantic street in South Hill.
Anyone with more information or details on Hankerson’s whereabouts is asked to call the South Hill Police Department at (434) 447-3104 or Mecklenburg Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477.