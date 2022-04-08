Grand jury indicts 13 in March

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted 13 individuals in March. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Crystal Zavala of LaCrosse has been charged with breaking and entering.
Nicholas Johnson of South Hill is charged with felony strangulation and abduction by force or intimidation.
Malik Todman of Alberta is charged with possession of a firearm having been convicted of a felony previously.
Devon Bilbro of LaCrosse is charged with grand larceny.
Michael Harris and Kaleb Weese of Henderson, NC is charged with knowingly purchasing a stolen firearm.
Devon Drummond is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a non consenting persons under the age of 13 years old.
David King of LaCrosse is charged with feloniously accepting advance funds of over $1000 for a construction project that was never completed.
John McCrimmon of Lawrenceville is charged with four counts of abduction by force or intimidation.
Michael Timmons is charged with felony breaking and entering.
Brandon Whittle of South Hill is charged with assault and battery of a family member.
Barthalomew Winstead of Buffalo Junction is charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol having been previously convicted three or more times and driving without a license having been previously convicted three or more times.
Khari Wood is charged with grand theft auto, four counts of petit larceny, and grand larceny.