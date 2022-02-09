MECKLENBURG, VA—Superintendent Paul Nichols assured the School Board that construction of the new schools complex remains on track at the regular board meeting.
Currently, metal roofing is nearing completion. The MEP, fire suppression, and low voltage are ongoing throughout the complex. The ceiling grid and floor polishing remains ongoing. Installation of permanent lighting fixtures has begun. All of the base paving has been completed, except for the high school’s baseball parking lot. The bus loop canopy footing has also been completed.
Heat is now on in the gyms and cafeteria in order to pull moisture out of the slabs to begin installation of the gym floors. The heat will be turned on in the rest of the building after the front curtainwall is complete.
The projected “substantial completion” date is still set for August 1, 2022.
Completion of the field house block and completion of the SS metal roofing were achieved at the end of January. Completion of the front curtainwall, and beginning of the resinous flooring in the middle school’s auxiliary gym were completed this past week.
Construction budget is currently at $109,451,010.
The owner direct purchase process is still ongoing. They are currently working on purchase orders for auditorium seating, bleachers, casework and the gym flooring.
Paul Nichols provided several high definition aerial views of the current progress.