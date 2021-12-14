Clarksville honors Cindy Hite Memorial & Chamber Director at 50th Anniversary Awards

Clarksville’s Chamber of Commerce celebrated 50 years at the 2021 Christmas Social Thursday. The Chamber introduced the 2022 Officers and Directors as well as awarded the Evelyn Hurst Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, the Kathleen Walker Lifetime Achievement, and an extra special surprise award.
Clarksville welcomes the following 2022 Board Officers: Patricia Charles, President; Karin Kuhn, Vice President; Karen Whitten; Treasurer; Linda Davenport, Secretary, Nathaniel Bellissimo, Past President; Sheila Cuykendall, Executive Director. The following Board of Directors member were also introduced: Christy Arundale, Shane Bagbey, Marijn Broeders, Scott Burgess, Erica Romano, Sherry Shriver, Aundrea Smiley, and Jennifer Williamson.
The Evelyn Hurst Volunteer of the Year award was presented by Sheila Cuykendall. Unfortunately, Alyssa Rogers of Rogers Heating & Cooling—the recipient—could not attend.
Tim Meyer was next to present Citizen of the Year to Charlotta Howell for all of her work in Clarksville and with the SPCA specifically. “We have been blessed in this community to have an angel—sent from Heaven, without her wings doing great things in this community!” Meyer continued, “She was always thinking about how to fix the stray animals that we were having problems with in Clarksville…Now, everybody who’s got some age on them remembers that Clarksville was flooded with animals all over the place. So Charlotta wanted to do something about the situation. So, she got together a board and she wanted to start a Lake Country SPCA to rescue animals.”
Patricia Charles—incoming president—presented the award for the Business of the Year. Charles recounted how Karin Kuhn, of Coldwell Banker Advantage, stood alongside her to realize her dream of restoring the Morton-Sizemore House back to glory over years of work.
“I’m a big believer in recognizing those that go above and beyond the call of duty.” Charles shared.
Lastly, Jeff Jones presented the Kathleen Walker Lifetime Achievement with a personal touch. This year’s achievement award went to the Cindy Hite Memorial Golf Tournament, a fundraising tournament that raised over $77,000 just in this past year for the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association (MCCA).
The Cindy Hite Memorial Golf Tournament was born when, “in an effort to honor this special lady and find a way to keep her memory going, an idea was formed to help others in similar situations.” The tournament has gone on to do just that since its founding in 2013, raising over $400,000 for the MCCA organization. The Memorial Golf Tournament has, “mobilized a small army of volunteers, sponsors, patrons and family, and focused on the development of a legacy for future generations to build upon and grow.”
Finally, Sheila Cuykendall was presented with the last surprise award of the night. Charles Simmons, of Simmons & Associates Realty Inc. and past president of the Clarksville Economic Development Authority, made a special appearance to present Cuykendall with an award for her 10 years of service to the Clarksville Chamber.
Everyone in Clarksville knows that Sheila Cuykendall has been a huge proponent for the recent growth the Chamber has experienced. As Simmons said, "In the 10 years that she’s been in charge, the Chamber has grown in numbers and in activities, and all of them are prepared with excellent detail. I think everybody will agree to that. Her passion for the job is obvious and contagious, and she is greatly appreciated.”
Clarksville would like to recognize and thank the following members for their help with the 2021 Christmas Social and sponsorship:
- The Delicate Flower
- A Cross the Nations
- CEDA
- Alyson Elliott
- David & Janet Buchanan
- Bridgewater Bar & Grill
- Clarksville Chamber
- Cooper’s Landing Inn
- Sugar It Up/ Patricia Charles
- Karin Kuhn Realtor
The Chamber would also like to thank everyone for making 2021 a success. Look forward to their 2022 campaign “Let’s Blossom Together”.