The glimpse of blue and gold could be seen on the front lawn of the former East End High School as alumni, friends and supporters gathered on a sunny Saturday morning to celebrate the legacy of East End High School (EEHS). On Saturday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m., a Historical Highway Marker was unveiled and dedicated in honor of the former high school. The marker is located near the intersection of Highway #1 and Dockery Road in South Hill, Virginia.
This marker distinction is sanctioned by applying to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) in Richmond, Virginia. The state historical highway program documents facts, persons, events, and places prominently identified with the history of a nation, state or region. Upon meeting strict guidelines, the board approved our application.
The program was opened by Patricia Holmes Lewis with greetings, welcome and the significance of the celebration. This is a memorable occasion in the life of alumni, staff, friends and the community at large. The EEHS Marker will stand as a legacy for future generations.
The representative and liaison from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (VDHR), Ms. Jennifer Loux was unable to attend the event but a special letter was sent which was read in her absence.
Willie Leon Simmons introduced the speaker, Rev. Cornelius Ogburn, Jr., Pastor of Amity Baptist Church, LaCrosse, Virginia and Cedar Grove #2 Baptist Church, Clarksville, Virginia. Rev. Ogburn, an EEHS alumnus, gave reflections. The group could be heard in agreement and with applause as he shared the different memories.
A special guest and honoree, Mr. Howard Robinson, Sr., was one of the former staff members who is now over 100 years old. Deloris Hayes Jones introduced him as a former science teacher and guidance counselor. He is the only surviving member of the first staff at EEHS. Mr. Robinson offered encouraging words to the group and was happy to see everyone. Tokens of appreciation were presented to him from the committee and the EEHS alumni.
Reminders were given by Priscilla Jones Walker along with special thanks to all who helped make the event possible: VDHR, VDOT, Mecklenburg County; Board of Supervisors, School Board and Public Schools; the News Progress, The Mecklenburg Sun and the South Hill Enterprise. A special thanks for assistance on the 25th given to Southside Rescue, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, EEHS alumni, Historical Black Schools of Mecklenburg County, Virginia, Inc. & Park View Middle School. Gifts were given to the person who traveled the furthest (Texas) and alumni from the class of ’57 and ’60.
After the Dedicatory Prayer by Rev. Ogburn, the group was advised to relocate to the marker unveiling location. The marker was unveiled by the committee with Rev. Ogburn reading the inscription,
“East End High School opened near this location Sept. 1953 to serve African American students during the segregated era. Mecklenburg County built the school with a grant from the Battle Fund, established under Gov. John S. Battle as Virginia’s first program for providing direct aid to localities for school construction. Students came from Mecklenburg County Training School, the Thyne Institute, and other schools in the eastern portion of the county. E.N. Taliaferro was East End’s only principal. The last class graduated on 5 June 1969. Mecklenburg County schools were fully desegregated that fall under a federal court order, and the building became a junior high.”
The program was concluded with a prayer of dismissal by Rev. Ogburn. Cheers of celebration and picture taking followed as people traveled back to the school. Some of the alumni continued the celebration as they enjoyed fellowship and lunch at 313 Franklin Street, South Hill, Virginia. A good time was had by all.
The committee would like to thank the over one-hundred supporters (financial and other wise) for assistance in the fruition of this project. It would not have been completed without your support. East End now takes its rightful place in the history of Mecklenburg County, along with the Thyne Institute, The Mecklenburg Training School and West End High School, to receive a historical highway marker.
The East End High School Historical Highway Marker Committee who worked on this project for over twelve months were: Patricia Holmes Lewis (1968), chairperson; Priscilla Jones Walker (1966), Willie Leon Simmons (1969,) Delores Hayes Jones (1961) and Jean Spain.
The Spirit of the ‘Wolfpack’ Remain Strong!
“GO WOLFPACK’