Dominion Energy Virginia Customers May Be Eligible for Arrears Forgiveness due to COVID-19 Pandemic

While much has changed in our world, one thing will always remain the same — serving our customers when they need us most. As U.S. vaccination rates rise and COVID cases fall, many of our customers continue to face challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Virginia, we will continue the pause on disconnections for nonpayment and remain committed to help those trying to get back on their feet.
In Virginia, Dominion Energy customers that have accrued arrears on their account greater than 30 days as of December 31, 2020 may be eligible for arrears forgiveness. The credit will be applied on the June 2021 bill for eligible accounts.
For any remaining arrears, we are still here to support customers with payment arrangements up to 24 months and billing assistance options that can help them pay off their remaining balances.
