Open House Announcement: RC DEVCO LLC is proposing to construct the Lone Oak Agrisolar Facility on approximately 45 acres in the Bluestone District of Mecklenburg County. The project will consist of a dual-use, farming and solar photovoltaic facility with a capacity of up to 4.99 MWac. It is located east of Old Cox Road, south of Highway Forty-Seven, and northwest of Route 622 on Parcel Number 055. RC DEVCO will host a public meeting to provide information about the project at 6pm on April 7th at the Butler Memorial Library, 515 N Marshall Street, Chase City, VA 23924.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mecklenburg County deed transfers through January 2023
- Nurse helps family through the grieving process
- VADOC Expands Medication Assisted Treatment Program
- Chase City leader honored by General Assembly
- Area high school “Good Citizens” honored by DAR
- Lady Phoenix Split on Week
- House facing murder and racketeering charges, 29 more indicted in Feb.
- Largest fishing tournament in 25 years slated for May
- Phoenix Kickers Earn First Win
- Phoenix Drop a Pair to RH
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.