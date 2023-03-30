Open House Announcement: RC DEVCO LLC is proposing to construct the Lone Oak Agrisolar Facility on approximately 45 acres in the Bluestone District of Mecklenburg County. The project will consist of a dual-use, farming and solar photovoltaic facility with a capacity of up to 4.99 MWac. It is located east of Old Cox Road, south of Highway Forty-Seven, and northwest of Route 622 on Parcel Number 055. RC DEVCO will host a public meeting to provide information about the project at 6pm on April 7th at the Butler Memorial Library, 515 N Marshall Street, Chase City, VA 23924.