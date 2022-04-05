Chase City hallmark closing after 75 years

After 75 years of business in Chase City, Colgate Square is closing. Owner MJ Colgate made the decision to host one last 14-day sale before closing the doors for good. The “75th Anniversary & MJ’s Retirement Sale” ends Friday, April 15.
The Colgate Company was first established in Chase City in 1947 after MJ’s father, MJ “Boyd” Colgate, returned from Navy service during World War II. Boyd and his brother started out by selling electric appliances and radios. Boyd was also an avid member of the Chase City Community who was a part of the Chase City Masonic Lodge, the Shriners Club, VFW Post 8228, American Legion Post 43, Chase City Volunteer Fire Department. Boyd also won Citizen of the Year thanks to all his efforts in the community.
MJ grew up watching his father operate the store before he himself began working and eventually took over the family business. MJ continued operating the store in much the same way as his father, and developed personal relationships with each and every customer. Colgate Square’s customer base could always rest assured that the Colgates would treat them right.
While the occasion is bittersweet, MJ has noticed a remarkable uptick in customers since the sale began. Nearly everything in store is on sale, so if you have the chance be sure to stop by Colgate Square this week!
In April of 2020, The News Progress interviewed MJ Colgate for a Small Business Spotlight on Colgate Square. At that time, MJ noted that the business had begun to see a drop in business do to the pandemic. As with every small business that year, Colgate’s had to shut down for a time. MJ continued to offer home delivery for customers whenever possible, and was hopeful that the community would continue to support the business as they always have.
However, even two years later we are seeing new long-term effects from the pandemic.
Small businesses are being hit especially hard by supply chain difficulties. As smaller businesses order less product and supplies, they are often left out when there is not enough supply to go around. Larger suppliers would rather supply chain businesses who buy in bulk.
In addition to supply-chain issues, small businesses are finding it harder and harder to hire and keep employees following the pandemic. The job market has become more competitive. Large corporations and businesses have added new positions to be filled and are often able to offer more pay and better benefits than small businesses can compete with. Small businesses cannot reopen fully without the staff to make it happen.
Colgate Square hasn’t historically struggled with keeping employees. Their longest serving employee was Ray Rickman who worked with the Colgate’s for approximately 55 years. However, MJ has noted in recent years that they’ve needed much more help running the store.
MJ will be officially retiring after April 15. He hasn’t shared plans for retirement yet, but we’ll be checking back in with him later on.
Colgate Square is thankful to the Chase City community and to all the customers that have supported the store through its 75 years. Colgate notes, “Chase City is and always has been my home.”