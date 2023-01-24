The Board of Supervisors postponed the election of a new member to fill the vacant spot in Election District 2 after County Attorney Russell Slayton revealed that the elected member must reside in the newly drawn District 2 map approved by the Attorney General’s office in 2022. Slayton apologized to the applicants who had attended January 9th’s meeting.
The Board set a special meeting date for January 17th at 5p.m. to interview the applicants and elect the new member.
Board members went into a closed session Tuesday night to conduct the interviews. They returned to open session to hold the vote.
Chairman Glenn Barbour remarked that the candidates’ interviews, “were very well done…We appreciate your opinions and your input that you gave us during the interview process.”
Russell Slayton opened the floor for nominations. Board member Claudia Lundy nominated Mrs. Brenda Blackwell, and Board member David Brankley nominated James Bohannon. A candidate needed to reach a majority of 4 votes to secure the position.
Mrs. Brenda Blackwell received four votes from Chairman Glenn Barbour, and members Andy Hargrove, Jim Jones, and of course Claudia Lundy.
Blackwell will serve for the remained of Glanzy Spains term, through December 31 of this year. She must run for election in November if she wants to continue serving as a Supervisor.
At the normal meeting, the board voted to have Glenn Barbour continue his position as Chairman of the Board. Jim Jennings was nominated and approved to serve as Vice-Chairman of the board in place of Glanzy Spain.
The rest of the Board meeting’s this year are as follows:
- February 13 at 9:30a.m.
- March 13 at 7p.m.
- April 10 at 9:30a.m.
- May 8 at 9:30a.m.
- June 12 at 7p.m.
- July 10 at 9:30a.m.
- August 14 at 9:30a.m.
- September 11 at 7p.m.
- October 10 at 9:30a.m.
- November 6 at 9:30a.m.
- December 11 at 7p.m.